Godlan, Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP Specialist, Achieves Placement on CFE Media's System Integrator Giants Ranking for 2021

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a manufacturing ERP software specialist (Infor SyteLine), Infor CPQ (Configure Price Quote) specialist and Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved ranking ­ on CFE Media's 2021 Global System Integrator Report. CFE Media released its 2021 System Integrator Giants listing, which ranks the top global companies involved in system integration projects throughout manufacturing. This report can be found online at www.controleng.com.

Overall, the 2021 System Integrator Giants account for $2.5 trillion in revenue, and more than half of the companies on this year's list (54%) had revenues above $10 million last year. Three-quarters of the System Integrator Giants offer mentoring for employees, both formally and informally.

"Godlan is honored to be recognized in this year's exclusive list of top system integrators across the globe. Our dedicated and growing team continues to reach new heights year after year, and their commitment to excellence reflects Godlan's core values and purpose-filled culture," commented Bobby Rudder, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Godlan, Inc.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan specializes in 3 Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.

About CFE Media LLC

CFE Media provides engineers in manufacturing, commercial and industrial buildings, and manufacturing control systems with the knowledge to improve their operational efficiency. CFE Media delivers the right information through a variety of platforms. CFE means "Content for Engineers" and CFE Media means comprehensive, relevant content delivered to engineers around the world - on time, on their schedule. CFE is the platform for content, community and applications that engage engineers worldwide to share, learn and increase productivity across all engineering designs, systems, and plants.

About Godlan Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor SyteLine ERP, visit Godlan.com.

About Infor

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries improve operations, drive growth, and adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent, and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both.

