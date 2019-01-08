Godlan, Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP Specialist, Achieves Ranking on Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2018

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuiteTM Industrial - SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved ranking on Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2018, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of mid-market financial software. Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors such as growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation.

Godlan, Inc.

This year Godlan is celebrating 35 years in business and 25 years as a partner representing CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP software in the manufacturing industry. Godlan is ranked on the very respected "Bob Scott's VAR Stars 2018" list as one of the top 100 ERP and business software reseller and implementation firms globally.

"Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business," said Bob Scott, PMG360, Inc.

With expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan specializes in 3 Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.

Godlan achieved ranking on the 2015 Inc 5000 list, a TEC Accreditation for ERP Solutions in each of the last 5 years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2018, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 34 years. For more information, visit godlan.com or call 586-464-4400.

About Bob Scott

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 19 years. He has published this information via the "Bob Scott's Insights" newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 25 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.

About PMG360, Inc.

Bob Scott's Insights and the Progressive Accountant are published by PMG360, (www.pmg360.com), a leading online media company that provides business-to-business (B2B) marketers and media planners unparalleled access to a highly qualified and engaged audience through their portfolio of lead generation programs, industry-specific websites, email newsletters, web seminars, live events, podcasts, content/reviews, custom publishing and direct marketing databases focusing on the nonprofit, healthcare and accounting professionals.

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, call 586-464-4400, visit godlan.com or follow us on Twitter @Godlan_Inc.

About Infor

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, and with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent, and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. To learn more about Infor, please visit infor.com.

Infor customers include:

+ 19 of the top 20 aerospace companies

+ 12 of the top 13 high tech companies

+ 10 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies

+ 22 of the 25 largest US health delivery networks

+ 16 of the 20 largest US cities

+ 84 of the top 100 automotive suppliers

+ 43 of the top 50 industrial distributors

+ 5 of the top 9 brewers

For more information:

Bobby Rudder

Godlan, Inc.

586-464-4400

bobby.rudder@godlan.com

