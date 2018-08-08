Godlan, Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP Specialist, to Feature 'Prophecy IoT' at the Annual Inforum Event in Washington, D.C.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a manufacturing ERP software specialist (Infor CloudSuiteTM Industrial - SyteLine), Infor CPQ (Configure Price Quote) specialist and Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they will be an official exhibitor at Infor's annual Inforum event this year in Washington, D.C. The event will be Sept. 24–26 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and Godlan will be located next to the Manufacturing area in booth 1734. Godlan will feature "Prophecy IoT," a complete Industrial Internet of Things solution for manufacturers.

"We are very excited to participate in this year's international conference hosted by Infor. Inforum is one of the largest conferences for enterprise software companies anywhere in the world. Prophecy IoT will be located adjacent to the manufacturing solution section and one that everyone should put on their list to visit. Based on early customer and prospect response, we expect a full house every day we are there to allow everyone to experience the next-generation manufacturing 4.0 solution that quickly connects and transforms data to information on the IoT highway," said Ron Clontz, vice president, Prophecy IoT.

With Prophecy IoT, vast amounts of important machine and operational data are collected every second, minute, hourly or daily. The data is received and melded with manufacturing ERP data and the use of statistical analytics. Prophecy IoT then presents meaningful information in easy-to-understand real-time charts, graphs and alerting, allowing for fast and accurate decision making. The Prophecy IoT interactive systems are so intuitive, operations staff­ and executives alike will have the ability to analyze, communicate, act and improve efficiencies and productivity.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan specializes in 3 Info accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.

Godlan achieved ranking on the 2015 Inc 5000 list, a TEC Accreditation for ERP Solutions in each of the last four years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2018, Infor Partner of the Year and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 34 years. For more information, visit godlan.com or call 586-464-4400.

About Godlan Inc.



Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, call 586-464-4400, visit godlan.com or follow us on Twitter @Godlan_Inc.

About Infor



Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed and with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises or both. To learn more about Infor, please visit infor.com.

Infor customers include:

19 of the top 20 aerospace companies

12 of the top 13 high tech companies

10 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies

22 of the 25 largest U.S. health delivery networks

16 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

84 of the top 100 automotive suppliers

43 of the top 50 industrial distributors

5 of the top 9 brewers

