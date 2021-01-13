Godlan, Infor SyteLine Manufacturing ERP and Consulting Specialist, Achieves Ranking on Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2020

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor SyteLine ERP (CloudSuite Industrial)), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved placement on Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2020, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of mid-market financial software. Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors such as growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation.

"Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business," Bob Scott said.

Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors such as growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at www.erpglobalinsights.com.

"Godlan is proud to be recognized among the top 100 solution providers for financial software. We've been successfully implementing ERP software since 1984, and this type of recognition affirms our continued commitment to excellence," commented Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing and Communications.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan specializes in three Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.

About Bob Scott

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 21 years. He has published this information via the "ERP Global Insights" newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 29 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009.

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor SyteLine ERP manufacturing software demos, visit godlan.com.

About Infor

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, and with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent, and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both.

