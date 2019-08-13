Godlan, Manufacturing ERP & Consulting Specialist, Achieves Placement on Bob Scott's Top 100 VAR Awards 2019

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuiteTM Industrial - SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved placement on Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2019 award list. For the seventh consecutive year, Godlan joins other top VARs from around the globe on Bob Scott's Top 100 VAR list for accomplishments in the field of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.

"We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs," said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott's Insights). "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field."

The global selection is based on performance factors which include annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at erpglobalinsights.com.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan specializes in 3 Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.

Godlan achieved ranking on the 2015 Inc 5000 list, a TEC Accreditation for ERP Solutions in each of the last 5 years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2018, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 34 years. For more information, visit godlan.com or call 586-464-4400.

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, call 586-464-4400, visit godlan.com or follow us on Twitter @Godlan_Inc.

About Infor

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, and with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent, and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. To learn more about Infor, please visit infor.com.

Infor customers include:

+ 19 of the top 20 aerospace companies

+ 12 of the top 13 high tech companies

+ 10 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies

+ 22 of the 25 largest US health delivery networks

+ 16 of the 20 largest US cities

+ 84 of the top 100 automotive suppliers

+ 43 of the top 50 industrial distributors

+ 5 of the top 9 brewers

For more information:

Stephanne Marsh

Godlan, Inc.

586-464-4400

stephanne.marsh@godlan.com

