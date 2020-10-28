Godlan, Manufacturing ERP and Consulting Specialist, Announces Their Recognition by Infor as North America Cloud Partner of the Year

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuiteTM Industrial - SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today their recognition by Infor as North America Cloud Partner of the Year. Godlan was selected from all partners throughout the U.S. and Canada serving manufacturing. Additionally, Godlan received the coveted Circle of Excellence award for exceeding expectations.

Ed Lanko, CEO of Godlan, commented, "Godlan is extremely proud of our recognition by Infor as Cloud Partner of the Year." He continued, "As manufacturing performance specialists, we work with our customers to ensure they gain a competitive edge and address their business objectives while forming trusted partnerships. Our team of specialized advisors boasts hundreds of combined years of hands-on industry experience."

Infor Vice President of North America Channels - Manufacturing, Joy Verplank, added, "Godlan and Infor have been partners for more than 36 years, they know the manufacturing industry and Infor technology solutions exceedingly well, and their success has been proven time and time again. Their performance and ability to deliver make me proud that they achieved the Cloud Partner of the Year and Circle of Excellence Awards."

Godlan achieved ranking on the Inc. 5000 list, a TEC Accreditation for ERP Solutions in each of the last five years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 36 years.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. With a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, visit godlan.com.

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, and with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent, and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both.

