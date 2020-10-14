Godlan's CPQ Experience Expands Exponentially, Garnering Over 200 Years of Combined Experience

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuiteTM Industrial), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that Curt Gruber and Zac Collins have joined the Godlan CPQ team. With 20 years of experience in CPQ, Gruber has helped numerous customers implement the Configurator in a diverse list of industries. Collins has over 10 years of experience in the CPQ consulting industry and specializes in converting complex product models into a tailored product configuration solution.

Godlan, Inc.

"Godlan has long been known as the industry leader in CPQ and CPQ Services, now with the addition of Curt Gruber and Zac Collins to our team, our CPQ experience and expertise is absolutely unparalleled," said Billy Ray, Chief Operating Officer for Godlan. "Configuration simplified. It's what we do."

Godlan's CPQ team offers unmatched experience in demos, sales, implementations, and support. The team has vast experience in every conceivable scenario, from the largest project to the smallest. Using a closed loop process, and Omni Channel support, Godlan's team is second to none.

"Now that the manufacturing industry is rushing to re-shore production and operations, as recent history proved off-shoring was detrimental to the industry; CPQ has torpedoed to the top as the premier software system, expediting the quoting process while eliminating room for error," said David Nowaczyk, Director of Cloud Strategy and Implementation Services for Godlan.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor, the highest level achievable in the partner community.

Godlan achieved ranking on the Inc 5000 list, a TEC Accreditation for ERP Solutions multiple years running, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants, and multiple Infor Partner of the Year awards.

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has implemented integrated technology solutions since 1984. Focusing on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite ERP manufacturing software demos, visit godlan.com.

About Infor

Infor helps customers in more than 200 countries improve operations, drive growth, and adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent, and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options with in the cloud, on-premises, or hybrid options. To learn more about Infor, visit infor.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanne Marsh

586-464-4400

[email protected]

Related Files

Infor CloudSuite Industrial Godlan Brochure.pdf

Godlan-Managed-Hosting.pdf

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Godlan Overview Video

Godlan CPQ

SOURCE Godlan, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.godlan.com

