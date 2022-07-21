GoDocs Is a Proud Sponsor of the 55th National Private Lending Pitbull Conference

IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDocs (https://godocs.com/), the automation leader in commercial loan document generation, announces its participation in the 55th Private Lending Pitbull Conference, taking place at the Lowes Miami Beach Hotel from July 31st to August 2nd 2022. The company is a long-time sponsor of the multiday event for real estate professionals, having supported the conference for more than 20 years and served as a key component in this industry-defining "meeting of the minds."

Established by the "Pitbull" himself, Leonard Rosen, the Pitbull Conference provides those in the private lending space with a rare opportunity to network with and learn from industry leaders. Rosen himself has spent over 30 years in the industry, serving as a thought leader, innovator, and trusted industry media anchor. This conference allows him to bring together some of the leading lights in private lending with the goal of innovating new ways forward for the industry, its companies, and its key stakeholders.

As a platform for innovation in private lending, the Pitbull Conference is an ideal match for GoDocs. The company's commitment to the private lender audience is demonstrated in every way through its commercial loan document solution, which has been tailored to the needs of this space. GoDocs has grown its private lender portfolio by creating must-have technologies that allow private lenders to generate attorney-quality documents that are complete, compliant, and accurate — in minutes. With more than 150 years of combined experience, the GoDocs system is backed by the sharpest legal minds in the industry and supports loan types across all 50 states.

This year's Pitbull Conference is eagerly anticipated by the GoDocs team, including CEO Steve Butler. "It's a really exciting opportunity to engage with the private lending world," Butler says. "I can't think of another scenario where we could find more thought leadership around the ideas that drive our industry than at Pitbull."

GoDocs President & Founder, Gary Highland, underscores the sentiment. "GoDocs is always excited to be front and center at Pitbull. Sponsoring this event each year is a must — it's exactly the type of event that resonates with what we're doing at GoDocs, and the innovation that we are pursuing."

GoDocs is particularly excited for one event at Pitbull where they will be hosting, along with The Mortgage Office (TMO), an exclusive social event that will include an unveiling of an industry-transforming announcement that will initiate waves in the space. The event is invite-only, but conference attendees who can't make it to the event will be able to get up to speed when GoDocs makes a conference-wide announcement the following Monday.

Attendees who want more information on the announcement can stop by the GoDocs booth starting on Monday August 1, 2022. Key members of the GoDocs team will be on hand to walk Pitbull attendees through the details of the announcement and discuss the company's industry-defining solutions.

The Pitbull Conference will serve, in some ways, as a celebration for the GoDocs team, marking the end of a stellar first half of 2022 defined by sizable growth. The company's sponsorship of the event will be an environment for sharing the latest solutions, ideas and, of course, the big announcement with TMO— a moment that is sure to take GoDocs and private lending as a whole in a truly dynamic, new direction.

