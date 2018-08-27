Goettl Air Conditioning CEO a 'Most Admired Leader' in Arizona

An annual award program, the Most Admired Leaders accolade doesn't come easy. This year, more than 170 nominations were reviewed by a panel of judges for "leadership, dedication and impact on their organization and the community" and 25 were selected as "Most Admired Leaders." The Phoenix Business Journal is the most widely read business publication in Arizona.

Other notable leaders on this year's Most Admired Leaders include the CEOs and executives with Greater Phoenix Economic Council, Microchip Technology, the Fiesta Bowl, Axon, Deliotte, American Express, Cullum Homes and Junior Achievement of Arizona.

The 2018 Most Admired Leaders were recognized Thursday at a dinner gala at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa.

About Goettl Air Conditioning

Goettl Air Conditioning, an iconic pioneer of cooled air technology established in 1939, offers the highest quality HVAC equipment and a full range of maintenance, repair and replacement services. Goettl Air Conditioning currently has operations in the Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas and Southern California regions. Goettl Air Conditioning technicians are background-checked, drug-tested and receive continuous technical training to make them the best in the industry. Named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 listing of Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Goettl Air Conditioning does things the right way, not the easy way.

SOURCE Goettl Air Conditioning

Related Links

https://www.goettl.com

