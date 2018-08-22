Goettl Air Conditioning Named to 2018 Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

HVAC industry entrepreneur Ken Goodrich acquired Goettl Air Conditioning in 2013 and has transformed the company into an industry leader and rapidly expanded its operations to include Tucson, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Southern California.

Today, Goettl Air Conditioning is one of fastest growing HVAC companies in the U.S. and has grown its employee count from less than 100 to more than 417 and increased revenues by five-fold. Today, the HVAC company services more than 50,000 customers annually and has marked 400 percent growth over the past three years.

"This achievement puts you in rarefied company," noted James Ledbetter, editor-in-chief at Inc. Magazine. "The elite group you've now joined has, over the years, included companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle and Zappos.com."

Since acquiring Goettl Air Conditioning five years ago, Goodrich and his management team have installed intensive systems and processes that guide employees through every step of the business. These innovative practices ensure customer satisfaction and efficient operations across all elements of the business.

"Our team has worked hard to make Goettl Air Conditioning the company it is today," said Goodrich, Goettl Air Conditioning's CEO. "We are proud of our accomplishments and look forward to continuing to build the most innovative HVAC firm in the nation. At Goettl Air Conditioning, we do things the right way, not the easy way."

About Goettl Air Conditioning



Goettl Air Conditioning, established in 1939, offers the highest quality AC and heating equipment and a full range of maintenance, repair and replacement services. Goettl operates in the Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas and Southern California areas. All Goettl technicians are background-checked, drug-tested and receive continuous technical training to make them the best in the industry. Goettl AC was recently named the "Best HVAC" company by readers of Arizona Foothills Magazine's "Best of Our Valley 2018"

SOURCE Goettl Air Conditioning

Related Links

https://www.goettl.com

