Goetz Fitzpatrick Expands Its Trusts & Estates Practice to High-Wealth Individuals, Family Offices, and Family Businesses

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goetz Fitzpatrick (http://goetzfitz.com) announced today its "of counsel" affiliation with Alison Arden Besunder in their Trusts and Estates Department. Alison brings over 20 years of litigation experience and a decade focused on estate planning to the firm's individual clients, business clients, and family foundations, as well as expertise in estate litigation and guardianship. This new relationship expands the firm's practice and enhances its ability to offer well-rounded, comprehensive, and compassionate estate-related services to its clients.

Alison Arden Besunder, Esq. Joins Goetz Fitzpatrick as Of Counsel

Goetz Fitzpatrick's Trusts and Estates Department serves clients with substantial wealth who require sophisticated estate and lifetime giving plans as well as clients who are in the process of accumulating wealth and need help minimizing tax liability and protecting their hard-earned assets. The practice specialists administer estates and trusts, including handling probate and other judicial proceedings. They are supported by lawyers in other practices to address areas of interest to individuals, including pensions and real estate, personal income tax advice, and domestic relations law, as well as areas of interest to entrepreneurs, including corporate and partnership tax, business reorganization, and commercial real estate law.

"Our clients look to us as trusted advisors," said Josh Oberman, Partner at Goetz Fitzpatrick. "Our primary goal is to make their business and personal lives easier by providing multi-faceted services in the firm. Alison is a highly regarded practitioner in the trusts and estate planning and litigation fields. Our Of Counsel relationship enhances the services we provide to multiple generations of clients. We are pleased to begin a long relationship with her."

"My relationship with Goetz Fitzpatrick broadens the range of estate planning advice I can offer my clients to include in-depth knowledge of real estate and corporate assets," said Alison. "The more diverse a person's assets, the more complex the planning process, and having support from the Goetz Fitzpatrick team adds significant value to my clients while my expertise in estate litigation and guardianship expands their offerings." Alison will continue to service clients from both her Arden Besunder P.C. office in Midtown East and Goetz Fitzpatrick's One Penn Plaza location.

About Arden Besunder and Arden Besunder P.C.

Alison Arden Besunder is the principal attorney of Arden Besunder P.C., which she founded in 2009 after a decade practicing law with the New York City office of a national law firm. Alison provides legal services to private clients and small businesses in the areas of Trusts and Estate Planning, Elder Law, Estate Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Guardianship, Intellectual Property, and Business Succession Planning. She has extensive experience counseling clients on matters ranging from the simple to complex, helping them prevent future disputes through proactive planning and resolve disputes that proceed to litigation. She is a frequent speaker on topics such as End of Life Decision Making, Cyber Security for Lawyers, Social Media and Ethics, and laws relating to Gun Trusts, and was recently appointed to the Technology Committee of the New York State Bar Association serving on the Artificial Intelligence subcommittee. For more information, visit www.besunderlaw.com.

About Goetz Fitzpatrick LLP

Goetz Fitzpatrick was founded in 1967 and has grown to be a powerhouse in commercial litigation and business law. The firm's clients include individuals, families, and businesses of all sizes across a variety of industries. With more than 20 attorneys, Goetz Fitzpatrick serves both domestic and international clients from their offices in New York City, White Plains, New York, and Roseland, New Jersey. Their practices include Construction Litigation, Arbitration, and Mediation; Construction Contracts and Transactions; Commercial Litigation; Bankruptcy and Business Reorganization; Business Law & Transactions; Intellectual Property, Media, and Technology; Real Estate; Trusts and Estates; and International Trade. Regarded as subject matter experts in their respective fields, Goetz Fitzpatrick attorneys frequently publish articles relating to law and litigation. For more information, visit www.goetzfitz.com.

