GoExpedi Enters Electrical Products Category for the Energy Industry

HOUSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoExpedi, an innovative e-commerce, supply chain and analytics company that is reinventing procurement for industrial and energy MRO (maintenance, repair and operations), today announced that it is expanding into the supply of electrical products for the energy industry. Building on its strong position in the industrial and energy MRO space, GoExpedi is now helping companies improve management of their electrical equipment as well as minimize downtime.

"Given today's landscape, operators need a trusted service provider that delivers critical electrical equipment on time and at low costs as well as anticipate when parts and supplies are needed prior to an outage to avoid costly shutdowns," said GoExpedi CEO Tim Neal. "As we're already providing thousands of critical parts to several major energy clients, the addition of electrical products to our offering was a natural segue for us. We're looking forward to continuing our growth in the space and being a leading supplier for North America's energy industry."

GoExpedi provides more than 200,000 critical parts and supplies, with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability, through its online e-commerce platform. It will use its core procurement workflow, data and analytics capabilities to bring several new benefits to companies that need to manage their electrical equipment effectively and minimize downtime. Some of the new electrical equipment products GoExpedi now offers include: fuses, delta modules, breakers, connectors, service loop/cables, encoders, relays, power supplies and more.

"Operators can't afford any setbacks in today's environment," said Matt Hillig, Head of Electrical Division at GoExpedi. "They must ensure that their electrical equipment is as fully functional as it can be to avoid costly downtime due to power failure. Our innovative e-commerce platform helps to track parts to ensure delivery, alert operators when they're low on inventory as well as when a replacement part might be needed. Our goal is to make their procurement process as streamlined as possible in order to help minimize operation interruptions."

Unlike the traditional players in the energy MRO space, GoExpedi is revolutionizing the sector by utilizing technology throughout every aspect of the business, which provides companies a significantly lower cost of operations with higher accuracy and speed, and the ability to pass the benefits along to both suppliers and customers of their supply chain.

GoExpedi's innovative supply chain allows parts to be delivered at typically a price that's up to 25 percent less than other established players. The company fulfills its own last mile transport and provides accurate tracking, ensuring customers get on-time deliveries so that they don't waste resources following up on orders. GoExpedi currently serves a diversified portfolio of customers including two of the top five players in oil and gas.

Last month, the company announced it raised a $15 million debt facility from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to significantly expand GoExpedi's warehouse capacity throughout North America and hire additional software developers to meet the accelerated demand for its innovative, cost-saving solutions.

About GoExpedi

Launched in 2017 and based in Houston, Texas, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its online e-commerce platform. The company's innovative supply chain model has created a business that delivers the right part, at the right time, overcoming a fundamental challenge for the industry. Staffed by experts with oilfield management experience and backed by innovative technology, GoExpedi is able to deliver an incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers. For more information, visit www.goexpedi.com.

