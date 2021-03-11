GoExpedi's Jonathan Hamilton Appointed to Energy Workforce & Technology Council Advisory Board

HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energy Workforce & Technology Council (Council) announced the appointment of Jonathan Hamilton, Chief Operating Officer, GoExpedi - an innovative e-commerce, supply chain and analytics company that is reinventing procurement for industrial and energy MRO - to its Advisory Board. The 34-member Advisory Board contributes to the Council's strategic direction, promotes participation within their companies, and serves in a key leadership role in the oilfield services (OFS) and equipment sector.

Jonathan Hamilton

"With his deep experience in the energy industry, Jonathan will be an important voice in charting the future course of the OFS sector," said Council CEO Leslie Beyer. "His knowledge of logistics, operations, and procurement will help industry peers and allies establish resilient supply chains that position the industry to deliver the abundant, affordable, and cleaner energy the world needs."

Hamilton has considerable experience in the energy sector and intelligent industrial procurement solutions and operations. He currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer of GoExpedi, having managed the rapid expansion of the company and its end-to-end supply chain since 2017. Prior to GoExpedi, Hamilton held various management roles at TSC Group Holdings Limited, Cameron and LeTourneau.

"I am eager to leverage my extensive industry background and aptitude for driving organizational change and join some of the industry's most respected professionals to advance the future success of the service and supply sector," said Hamilton. "As the industry continues to transform and accelerate the development of all viable energy sources and technologies, this distinguished group is tasked with supporting the evolution of best-in-class solutions. I am honored to be part of this team."

ABOUT GOEXPEDI

Launched in 2017 and based in Houston, Texas, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its online procurement platform. The company's innovative supply chain model has created a business that delivers the right part, at the right time, overcoming a fundamental challenge for the industry. Staffed by experts with energy management experience and backed by innovative technology, GoExpedi is able to deliver an incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers. For more information on GoExpedi, visit www.goexpedi.com or email [email protected].

ABOUT ENERGY WORKFORCE & TECHNOLOGY COUNCIL

The Council represents more than 600 energy technology and service companies in the global energy supply chain providing solutions to enable a low-carbon future, safely, profitably, and sustainably. It offers industry-recognized workforce development opportunities through trainings, certifications, and best-practice sharing and standards development. The organization elevates and promotes the vital role the OFS sector plays in the economy, the innovative technology it develops and deploys, and its leading role in the energy transition.

MEDIA CONTACT

Linda Madden

Pierpont Communications

713-410-2869

[email protected]

Related Images

jonathan-hamilton-goexpedi-coo.jpg

Jonathan Hamilton - GoExpedi COO



SOURCE GoExpedi