GOFBA Launches News Module with a Unique Centrist View on Current Events

ONTARIO, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOFBA, a leading secure search engine and communication platform, announced today the launch of a completely new approach to News here in the United States and around the world. GOFBA studied usability patterns and user behaviors to design the site's navigation and layout to make it easier and more efficient for users. The exciting announcement comes on the heels of the recently launched Five Star Business Listing Program that helps businesses across the globe boost their online presence and increase exposure to an engaged and growing audience.

The site's dynamic news content features late-breaking stories, as well as various article categories including politics, technology, money, entertainment, health, sports, and entertainment from leading, credible publications. Importantly, the news feeds represent a centrist perspective that differentiates GOFBA from other services. The facts of a story are presented as they are without misinformation.

Highlights for the GOFBA News page include "What's Happening Now" and the scrolling stock market tickers at the bottom of the page showcasing recent pricing data for major financial and cryptocurrency markets. Another addition is a local weather page that automatically pulls in the visitor's location to display the next three days' forecast.

"At GOFBA we're continually adjusting our products to ensure the very best user experience as well as integrating class-leading security and safety standards," said Bill DeLisi, CEO at GOFBA. "We have developed the navigation and design of our News site with a more intuitive approach, so users can quickly find the information they want without any frustrations. The addition of unobtrusive location-based ads to the site gives us an additional revenue stream while providing our users with relevant and safe brand opportunities. This is consistent with our strategy of monetizing new modules and services as they are introduced to accelerate GOFBA's revenue growth. We are proud to offer a safe online experience and provide our 45 million users around the global with credible, unbiased news content."

The fact featured News service, amongst the other GOFBA offerings, is built upon the company's proprietary search, security algorithms and 256-bit encryption technology that protects users and businesses from undesirable and inappropriate content. This includes a database built from scratch that excludes, or makes scarce, pornography, violence and inappropriate content and provides a foundation for all of GOFBA's search-based tools. GOFBA is dedicated to protecting the everyday internet user, protecting people's privacy and personal information. The company does not sell user information and GOFBA's advanced features overcome the security, privacy and other issues inadequately addressed by competitors.

To learn more about GOFBA or to create an account, visit https://www.gofba.com/.

Primary Offering

GOFBA is raising capital subject to its S-1 Registration Statement that went effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2021. Two million shares of common stock were registered at a proposed price of $5 per share. As of April 6, 2021, $1.6 million had been raised. Proceeds from the stock offering are intended to be used to further develop and commercialize internet modules that will be incorporated into GOFBA's communications platform.

"With the launch of Five Star, GOFBA introduces a sustainable revenue-generating component to its platform that takes the Company to a new level. We are eager to expedite development of additional communication modules that will appeal to GOFBA users, make our platform even more robust and further accelerate revenue growth," continued DeLisi.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About GOFBA

Founded in 2008, GOFBA – a California-based technology company – offers an array of tools for a safer and more secure online experience and addresses the vast dangers that threaten everyday internet users. GOFBA provides safe searching, secure chat and email to more than 45 million users worldwide. GOFBA is the only English search engine available in China, the Middle East, and other conservative countries, which adds over a billion internet users other search engines have no access to. The company's family-friendly search tool is ideal for businesses, schools, colleges and universities as well as families that require content filtering for safer search. GOFBA is actively developing new technology to enhance security and streamline productivity for its millions of users across the globe.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains not only statements that are historical facts, but also statements that are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are, by their very nature, uncertain and risky. These risks and uncertainties include international, national and local general economic and market conditions; the COVID-19 global pandemic; demographic changes; our ability to sustain, manage, or forecast growth; our ability to successfully make and integrate acquisitions; new product development and introduction; existing government regulations and changes in, or the failure to comply with, government regulations; adverse publicity; competition; the loss of significant customers or suppliers; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; changes in business strategy or development plans; business disruptions; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the ability to protect technology; and other risks that might be detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of our management, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known by them. Consequently, and because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in this release and in our other reports as we attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations and prospects.

Contacts –

Media:

Laura Waldron, Interdependence PR

(949) 777-2485

[email protected]

Investor:

Peter Miselis, Interdependence PR

[email protected]

SOURCE GOFBA