Gofort Portable Power Station on Sale at Amazon

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gofort Portable Power Station, a reliable backup battery for outdoor adventures and indoor use for home emergencies, is on sale now on Amazon. The off-grid solar generator offers a green and clean power supply that can charge up to nine devices simultaneously and can be recharged by car or solar panel.

The Gofort Portable Power Station is perfect for on the go while hiking, camping, fishing, RVing or a work day in the park. With more people working from home, having a backup power station is essential. The Gofort Portable Power Station can power an iPhone, a laptop and a camping light during power outages, so deadlines or important meetings aren't missed due to inclement weather.

The Gofort station is perfect for CPAP and Bi-PAP users or anyone who has a medical condition requiring a continuous power supply. Stop worrying about power outages and rest easy knowing the portable power station provides reliable backup power when needed.

The Gofort Portable Power Station is a 550h solar generator with 600W (peak 1000w) 110V AC outlets. The station also includes a backup power lithium battery and SOS flashlight. It has enough power to run more heavy-duty appliances such as a mini-fridge, air pump, phone, lights, computer, radio, fan or television. It can also power essential devices while traveling or going off-grid.

The station boasts two pure sine wave AC outlets and a smart display showing input and output power and remaining battery power. It supports the charging of up to nine devices at one time with its two USB-A ports, one 45W USB-C port and one 18W QC3.0 port. The station also includes two 12 volt DC ports and one 12 volt car port. The 5W 450Lm LED light is powerful enough to light up a campsite or a home during a power outage.

The regulated DC 12V output with voltage stabilizing technology keeps appliances and devices charging safely and smoothly. The Gofort Portable Power Station offers short circuit protection, overload protection, overheating protection, over current protection and overcharge protection with an advanced battery management system.

While on the go, the Gofort Portable Power Station can be fully charged with an AC wall adaptor, in a car or can be paired with an 18V to 24V solar panel. The station supports MPPT technology, shortening charging time from traditional power stations when paired with a solar panel. Enjoy uninterruptable, sustainable power from nature.

One Amazon reviewer highlighted the ease of portability and use of the station. The review said, "This is the most useful one I never had before. It provides a lot of power inputs and outputs. It's not so big and convenient for me to carry. It's very lightweight. It's great for emergency camping for traveling. It can power up my phone and iPad, etc. When I bring it with me camping, the battery can work up to three days."

Gofort is a leading online wholesale company committed to providing a wide range of high-quality products at factory-direct prices with world-class customer service.

"We value our relationship with every one of our customers, so our professional customer service team is always available to help you," said a spokesperson for Gofort. "As we are constantly adding new products, all of our staff are fully trained in the latest trends and offerings. A dedicated live chat service is available for all your inquiries to give you an instant response. Your satisfaction is and will always be our top priority."

The Gofort Portable Power Station is available for purchase on Amazon.

