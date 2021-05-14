GoGlobal Announces Leadership Team for Newly Launched EoR and M&A Services in Europe

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After announcing its official launch into Europe last week, GoGlobal today announced members of its European leadership team. GoGlobal, a leading Professional Employment Organization (PEO) providing Employer of Record (EoR) services, helps companies expand internationally, facilitates M&A employment solutions and allows companies to consolidate their global legal footprint while maintaining key employees.

Kurt von Moos has joined GoGlobal as a Director based in Switzerland focused on Operations. He will play a key role in GoGlobal's expansion into the region and beyond, as well as continuous improvement of GoGlobal's operations. Kurt has 10 years of experience helping multinationals scale globally, deploy international workforces and strategically manage their human capital. Kurt specializes in international employment and mobility compliance, strategic business operations management and digital transformation. Kurt said: "With a proven track record of delivering successful EoR services, the team at GoGlobal is comprised of distinguished industry leaders. I'm delighted to be a part of the growth story and help our clients succeed in Europe and beyond."

Matteo Bianchi recently joined GoGlobal as a Director, with a focus on Business Development and Partnerships. Matteo has over 15 years' experience in EoR / PEO services, including leadership roles in Business Development that saw him managing a team across seven countries. Matteo, who was instrumental in setting up GoGlobal's business in his home country of Italy, said: "I was impressed with what GoGlobal had built in Asia, and knew clients and partners would benefit immediately when they extended into Europe."

Sariah Lutkin, a Director for GoGlobal based in Germany, is leading our Customer Success team in Europe. She has been a critical part of the team's early success in Europe, building GoGlobal's foundation in Europe. With over 10 years' experience in leading teams, optimizing business processes and increasing customer satisfaction in various industries, Sariah said: "We have an innovative, nimble group of talented people with a driving focus on doing what's right for both our clients and our team."

Andrew Lindquist, a Partner for GoGlobal based in San Francisco, said, "The leadership team we've assembled in Europe fits right into our organization. Our existing and new clients will appreciate the experience, flexibility and service levels that GoGlobal is known for."

