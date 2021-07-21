GoGlobal Appoints Recruiting and Employer of Record Expert Nick Broughton as Partner

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGlobal, the world's fastest growing, privately owned global Employer of Record (EoR) services provider, announced today the appointment of Nick Broughton as partner.

Broughton joins GoGlobal with over 17 years of experience spanning executive search, contingent recruitment, workforce management, payroll, remote work and EoR services.

Hailing from England and now based in Switzerland, Nick has held senior executive positions as chief operating officer and chief revenue officer with several of the world's largest global EoR and outsourced employment providers.

Broughton is renowned as a thought leader in the outsourced employment and compliance space, a regular speaker at leading industry events and a passionate advocate of the remote working movement.

Andrew Lindquist, GoGlobal's Partner based in San Francisco, said, "Nick is pure class and a natural leader who knows our industry and ecosystem better than anyone I've met. He has made an immediate impact on our team and will be a driving force in our continued rapid global growth. His passion for remote work and remote workers will put GoGlobal at the forefront of thought leadership in this space and help us effectively lead our own globally distributed and remote workforce. We are keen to leverage Nick's vast network as he is respected by clients, peers and partners across the board."

Broughton said, "What GoGlobal has managed to achieve in under two years without outside capital is stunning. GoGlobal's wholly owned and technology-enabled EOR solutions, twinned with a reputation for service excellence and lightning speed has taken the market by storm. The demand increases month on month, and it's a pleasant surprise to see clients switching from competitors who simply cannot keep pace. This is a perfect example of product, market, fit. Combining your vocation and passion is a rare gift, and I could not be more excited, or proud, to join the leadership team at GoGlobal to help the company scale and continue building an industry leading EOR powerhouse."

Nick has joined the senior executive team at GoGlobal, which has enjoyed rapid organic growth over the past 18 months. Increasing its managed worker count by almost 400% during the first half of this year, the firm is privately held and independent from outside funding and influence. GoGlobal is projected to more than double its global footprint by the end of 2021. Deeper expansion plans across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas will soon be announced.

GoGlobal is the world's fastest growing, privately owned Global Employer of Record (EoR) service provider, with a globally distributed and remote workforce. GoGlobal's technology-enabled EoR solution allows businesses of all sizes and geographies to hire staff globally without the need to set up a local entity, opening new doors to rapid expansion and growth. GoGlobal clients can hire top talent anywhere in the world – quickly, cost effectively and compliantly.

SOURCE GoGlobal

