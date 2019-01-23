Gogo Inc. to Host One on One Meetings at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on February 26-27, 2019

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, today announced that it will host one on one investor meetings at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference, held at the Lowes Miami Beach Hotel, Florida. The Company will be available for meetings on February 26th and 27th.

Please contact your J.P. Morgan sales person for further details.

About Gogo

Gogo is the Inflight Internet Company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO and locations across the globe. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: William Davis Meredith Payette +1 312-517-5725 +1 312-517-6216 ir@gogoair.com pr@gogoair.com

SOURCE Gogo Inc.

