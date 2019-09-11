Gogo Reaches 1,500 Commercial Aircraft Installed with Satellite IFC Technology

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, today announces that it has surpassed 1,500 total commercial aircraft installed and activated with satellite in-flight connectivity (IFC).

As of September 1, 2019, Gogo announced that it had:

1,262 aircraft installed and activated with 2Ku technology (categorized as Aircraft Online, or "AOL");

252 aircraft installed and activated with Ku technology (categorized as AOL);

Approximately 850 2Ku aircraft currently in backlog

"Our satellite IFC technologies continue to deliver a terrific inflight Wi-Fi experience to customers around the globe," said Oakleigh Thorne, president and CEO of Gogo. "We appreciate our global airline partners for helping us reach this significant milestone and solidifying Gogo as a global leader in satellite IFC technology."

About Gogo

Gogo is the inflight internet company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet, and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, Ill., with additional facilities in Broomfield, Colo., and locations across the globe. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include "forward-looking statements" that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Most forward-looking statements contain words that identify them as forward-looking, such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms that relate to future events. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and Gogo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 8, 2019.

