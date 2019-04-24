Gogo to Attend Investor Conferences in May and June 2019
Apr 24, 2019, 07:30 ET
CHICAGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, today announced that it will attend the following financial conferences in May and June 2019.
JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
- Location: Westin Boston Waterfront
- Date: May 15, 2019
- CEO Fireside Chat Presentation Time: 2:20p-2:55p ET
- Company Attendees:
- Oakleigh Thorne, CEO
- Barry Rowan, CFO
- Will Davis, VP of Investor Relations
Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
- Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel
- Date: May 29, 2019
- CEO Fireside Chat Presentation Time: 2:45p-3:15p ET
- Company Attendees:
- Oakleigh Thorne, CEO
- Will Davis, VP of Investor Relations
William Blair Growth Stock Conference
- Location: Loews Chicago Hotel
- Date: June 6, 2019
- CEO Fireside Chat Presentation Time: 12:40p-1:10p CT
- Company Attendees:
- Oakleigh Thorne, CEO
- Barry Rowan, CFO
- Will Davis, VP of Investor Relations
The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings at both conferences. Please contact your respective sales person for further details.
About Gogo
Gogo is the Inflight Internet Company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.
You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO and locations across the globe. Connect with us at gogoair.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Media Relations Contact:
William Davis
Meredith Payette
+1 312-517-5725
+1 312-517-6216
