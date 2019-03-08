GoGoGrandparent Accepted into Prestigious MassChallenge HealthTech Program

BOSTON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2018, GoGoGrandparent was accepted into the MassChallenge HealthTech program. The program is designed to introduce young companies to real-world problems in healthcare; matching startups with organizational 'Champions' within Massachusetts. GoGoGrandparent partnered with three Co-Champions, including the City of Boston, the Massachusetts eHealth Institute (MeHI) and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs (EOEA).

According to a 2014 report, the 60+ demographic in Boston is projected to grow from 14% to 21% by 2030 -- higher than the national average. Nationwide, the baby boomer generation is rapidly aging into the 60+ category, the largest demographic shift in U.S. history.

In 2017, missed healthcare appointments cost the U.S. $150 billion. On-demand transportation services such as Lyft offer an innovative solution to fill the gap but apply only to those that own or are comfortable with smartphones. Since 2016, GoGoGrandparent has offered a simple phone number which people can call to automatically prompt an on-demand ride.

GoGoGrandparent customers call 1 (855) 464-6872, pressing "1" to request a Lyft pick-up from their home, "2" for a return trip, and "0" to speak to an operator. All requests are monitored 24/7 by "Professional Grandchildren" and family members are kept in the loop as their loved ones take trips.

GoGoGrandparent allows older adults to maintain independence within their communities and have implemented an array of successful municipal partnerships in the past.

"Mobility keeps loneliness at bay, improves health outcomes, and increases the quality of life. We're proud to be working with Champions who are passionate about helping older adults maintain mobility as they age and who are enthusiastic about engaging the startup community to find solutions," said GoGoGrandparent co-founder, Justin Boogaard.

MeHI's mission is to engage the healthcare community and catalyze the development, adoption and effective use of health IT. MeHI also works on behalf of the state on the Massachusetts Digital Health Initiative, a public-private partnership aimed at growing innovative healthcare technology companies, an effort that has funded the MassChallenge HealthTech program. These programs aim to enhance the safety, affordability, and quality of healthcare in Massachusetts as a whole.

EOEA's mission is to promote the independence, empowerment, and well-being of older adults, individuals with disabilities, and their caregivers. GoGoGrandparent's solution directly aligns with this mission and enables older adults to age in their communities.

The City of Boston's Economic Development Cabinet seeks to promote shared prosperity for both residents and businesses by removing barriers to business growth, unlocking innovation in areas that create jobs, and advancing a sustainable growth-based strategy emphasizing neighborhood preservation, planning, and partnership.

