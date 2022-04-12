GOGORO CONTRIBUTES TO SINGAPORE’S UPDATED TR25 EV CHARGING STANDARD WITH A FOCUS ON ACCELERATING BATTERY SWAPPING FOR TWO WHEEL VEHICLES

"We applaud Singapore's proactive approach to accelerating EV adoption, and we are honored to collaborate with other industry partners and participate in the process that established these significant new safety, maintenance and operations standards for battery swapping, while still encouraging industry innovation and competition," said Horace Luke, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Gogoro. "One of the greatest challenges of our time is transforming our urban transportation into a new generation of smart and sustainable electric two-wheel vehicles that are accessible, and people can embrace. Gogoro is taking a proactive approach to supporting the development of an open mobility ecosystem that establishes a foundation for the EV industry."

TR25's new EV charging and two-wheel battery swapping standards are part of Singapore's efforts to accelerate EV adoption. Led by the Singapore Standards Council, a review group was established in September 2020 that included industry stakeholders, engineers and academics. The review group looked at a variety of charging technologies including tethered plugin charging and two-wheel battery swapping, with a focus on enabling safe installation, maintenance and operation of EV refueling.

At the heart of Gogoro's ecosystem is the Gogoro Network, an open and interoperable battery swapping platform that was recognized in 2021 by Guidehouse Insights as the leading battery swapping company for lightweight urban vehicles in the world. Gogoro Network is a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, scalable, and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for people, communities, and businesses. With more than 455,000 riders and over 10,000 battery swapping GoStations at over 2,300 locations, Gogoro Network is hosting 340,000 daily battery swaps with more than 280 million total battery swaps to date.

Powering 95% of all electric two-wheelers in Taiwan, Gogoro Battery Swapping has become the market leader for two-wheel electric refueling in Taiwan. Gogoro's open battery swapping ecosystem in Taiwan currently supports seven different vehicle brands and accounted for more than 25% of all two-wheelers sold in Taipei in December 2021.

Gogoro established the Powered By Gogoro Network (PBGN) program to help vehicle makers accelerate the development of electric two-wheel vehicles that integrate with Gogoro Network battery swapping. The Gogoro Development Kit (GDK) provides vehicle partners with access to its intelligent drivetrains and controllers, components, and smart systems. Today, the PBGN program has 10 vehicle makers and 47 models.

Gogoro Network battery swapping has demonstrated interoperable success by enabling multiple generations of batteries, swapping stations and vehicles to integrate and work together. For example, Gogoro's first batteries from 2015 can work on its latest vehicles and can integrate across different generations of GoStations.

