GoHealth Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Provides 2020 Outlook

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (Nasdaq: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace, announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Second quarter 2020 net revenues of $127.1 million increased 71% compared to the prior year period, and first half 2020 net revenues of $268.1 million increased 87% compared to the prior year period

increased 71% compared to the prior year period, and first half 2020 net revenues of increased 87% compared to the prior year period Second quarter 2020 net loss of $(22.9) million compared to net income of $15.3 million in the prior year period, and first half 2020 net loss of $(23.8) million compared to net income of $20.3 million in the prior year period

compared to net income of in the prior year period, and first half 2020 net loss of compared to net income of in the prior year period Second quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA1 of $26.9 million increased 56% compared to the prior year period, and first half 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 million increased 154% compared to the prior year period

The Company also provided a full year 2020 outlook, including net revenues of $840-890 million and adjusted EBITDA1 of $265-290 million.

Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO said, "We delivered 71% revenue growth in the second quarter, powered by strong Medicare Advantage enrollments. Our strategic focus on LTV/CAC ensures that these high rates of growth convert into industry-leading margins and strong cash returns. Given the trajectory of our business and the investments we have been making in our direct-to-consumer marketplace, we believe we are on track for another record year of results in fiscal 2020."

Jones continued, "GoHealth is one of the largest enrollers of Medicare Advantage plans in the United States. Our targeted marketing efforts help spur seniors to evaluate their Medicare plans as we continue to expand our carrier offerings and geographic footprint. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift from traditional field agents to our technology enabled model, as consumers seek the expert advice of our agents from the comfort and safety of their homes. Importantly, we are rapidly scaling up in a fast growing, 60 million plus person market where our larger scale and leadership position will allow us to better help both consumers and carriers."

Year-to-date highlights

LTV/CAC 2 for the Medicare-Internal segment increased from 2.3x to 2.7x during the first half 2020, driven by lower marketing costs per opportunity and higher conversion, resulting in EBITDA margins of 23% vs 17% in the prior year period. Trailing twelve-month LTV/CAC jumped from 2.8x to 3.6x.

for the Medicare-Internal segment increased from 2.3x to 2.7x during the first half 2020, driven by lower marketing costs per opportunity and higher conversion, resulting in EBITDA margins of 23% vs 17% in the prior year period. Trailing twelve-month LTV/CAC jumped from 2.8x to 3.6x. LTV per carrier approved Medicare Advantage submission increased 1.3% from $868 to $879 during the first half 2020 compared to the prior year period

to during the first half 2020 compared to the prior year period

79% of consumer leads were generated internally vs 30% in the prior year period

Total Medicare Submitted Policies 3 grew 148% in the first half 2020 to 245,396

grew 148% in the first half 2020 to 245,396 Medicare - Internal revenue increased 242% in the first half 2020 to $182.5 million



Medicare - Internal profit increased 276% in the first half 2020 to $74.5 million

76% increase in customer care and enrollment investments in the first half 2020 ahead of the Annual Enrollment Period

On track for over 1,000 new agents in 2020 (957 hired as of August 1 st , 2020) and four new virtual sales centers, substantially resolving COVID-19 related state licensing delays to date

, 2020) and four new virtual sales centers, substantially resolving COVID-19 related state licensing delays to date

TeleCare team engaging with customers to maximize benefits, deliver them into value-based care models and administer health based assessments through GoHealth's Encompass Platform

Expanded footprint through carrier additions that drive consumer choice and fit into 2021

Added UnitedHealthcare and Aetna nationally, in addition to multiple regional carriers

Financial Outlook

The trajectory of the US economy remains challenging to predict, particularly given the heightened uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. During these times, demand for healthcare has demonstrated great resilience, and we believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has created favorable industry dynamics for technology-driven direct-to-consumer models such as GoHealth's insurance marketplace. The Company is providing an outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 based on current market conditions and expectations:

1. Full year 2020 net revenue of $840 - $890 million, representing year-over-year growth of 56% - 65%

2. Full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $265 - $290 million, representing year-over-year growth of 55% - 71%

Jones concluded, "Our recent IPO marked an important milestone nearly two decades after Brandon Cruz and I founded the Company, providing us with the necessary capital to deliver our long-term plan. We believe we have the winning strategy necessary to deliver great results for our shareholders over the coming years by working to improve access to healthcare in America."

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call today, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 5:00 pm (ET) to discuss its financial results. A live audio webcast and a supplemental presentation will be available online at https://investors.gohealth.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-519-1310 for U.S. participants, or 1-914-800-3876 for international participants, and referencing participant code 9537505. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is best for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please refer to the appendix. 2 LTV/CAC defined as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, or LTV, divided by (ii) the cost to convert a prospect into a customer less other non-commission carrier revenue for such period, or CAC. 3 Total Medicare Advantage Submitted Policies includes Commissionable and non-Commissionable Policies.

Investor Relations:

Jay Koval, VP of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media Relations:

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding expected financial performance and operational performance for the fiscal year 2020, including with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to comply with the numerous, complex and frequently changing laws regulating the marketing and sale of Medicare plans; the potential for an adverse change in our relationships with carriers, including a loss of a carrier relationships; failure to grow the Company's customer base or retain our existing customers; carriers' ability to reduce commissions paid to the Company and adversely change their underwriting practices; significant consolidation in the healthcare industry which could adversely alter the Company's relationships with carriers; information technology systems failures or capacity constraints interrupting the Company's operations; factors that adversely impact the Company's estimate of LTV; the Company's dependence on agents to sell insurance plans; changes in the health insurance system and laws and regulation governing health insurance markets; the inability to effectively advertise the Company's products; and our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense, or EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted for share-based compensation, change in fair value of earnout liability, Centerbridge Acquisition costs, severance costs and incremental organizational costs in connection with the IPO. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Management has provided its outlook regarding adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measures and exclude certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items are not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the company's control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

"LTV/CAC" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Consumer Acquisition Cost, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, or LTV, divided by (ii) the cost to convert a prospect into a customer less other noncommission carrier revenue for such period, or CAC. CAC is comprised of cost of revenue, marketing and advertising expenses and customer care and enrollment expenses less other revenue and is presented on a per commissionable Approved Submission basis. "Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period. "LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.

The following table sets forth the components of our results of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited):

















Successor Predecessor





Three Months

Ended June 30, 2020 Three Months

Ended June 30, 2019



(in thousands, except percentages) Dollars % of Net

Revenues Dollars % of Net

Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues:







Commission $ 96,606 76.0% $ 60,077 80.6% $ 36,529 60.8% Other 30,451 24.0% 14,434 19.4% 16,017 111.0%













Net revenues 127,057 100.0% 74,511 100.0% 52,546 70.5%













Operating expenses:











Cost of revenue 36,559 28.8% 26,561 35.6% 9,998 37.6% Marketing and advertising 21,634 17.0% 5,026 6.7% 16,608 330.4% Customer care and enrollment 28,394 22.3% 15,814 21.2% 12,580 79.5% Technology 5,705 4.5% 4,301 5.8% 1,404 32.6% General and administrative 10,359 8.2% 7,106 9.5% 3,253 45.8% Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 15,300 12.0% - - 15,300 NM Amortization of intangible assets 23,514 18.5% - - 23,514 NM Transaction costs - - 299 0.4% (299) (100.0)%













Total operating expenses 141,465 111.3% 59,107 79.3% 82,358 139.3%













(Loss) income from operations (14,408) (11.3)% 15,404 20.7% (29,812) (193.5)% Interest expense 8,986 7.1% 81 0.1% 8,905 NM Other (income) expense (505) (0.4)% 38 0.1% (543) NM













(Loss) income before income tax expense (22,889) (18.0)% 15,285 20.5% (38,174) (249.7)% Income tax expense (benefit) (22) 0.0% 9 0.0% (31) (344.4)%













Net (loss) income $ (22,867) (18.0)% $ 15,276 20.5% $ (38,143) (249.7)%



























Non-GAAP Financial Measures:











EBITDA $ 10,615

$ 16,871

$ (6,256) (37.1)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,936

$ 17,269

$ 9,667 56.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 21. 2%

23.2%





















* NM indicates that the percentage is not meaningful.

The reconciliations of GAAP net (loss) income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Successor Predecessor 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 127,057 $ 74,511





Net (loss) income $ (22,867) $ 15,276 Interest expense 8,986 81 Income tax (benefit) expense (22) 9 Depreciation and amortization expense 24,518 1,505





EBITDA 10,615 16,871 Share-based compensation expense(1) 597 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability(2) 15,300 - Centerbridge Acquisition costs(3) - 299 IPO transaction costs(4) 424 - Severance costs(5) - 99





Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,936 $ 17,269





Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.2% 23.2%







(1) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense in connection with profits interests. (2) Represents the change in fair value of the earnout liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition. (3) Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other costs related to the Centerbridge Acquisition. (4) Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO. (5) Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.

The following table sets forth the components of our results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited):

















Successor Predecessor





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019



(in thousands, except percentages) Dollars % of Net

Revenues Dollars % of Net

Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues:







Commission $ 209,116 78.0% $ 111,293 77.5% $ 97,823 87.9% Other 58,951 22.0% 32,308 22.5% 26,643 82.5%













Net revenues 268,067 100.0% 143,601 100.0% 124,466 86.7%













Operating expenses:











Cost of revenue 78,693 29.4% 54,113 37.7% 24,580 45.4% Marketing and advertising 47,708 17.8% 16,437 11.4% 31,271 190.2% Customer care and enrollment 52,371 19.5% 29,753 20.7% 22,618 76.0% Technology 10,298 3.8% 8,457 5.9% 1,841 21.8% General and administrative 20,849 7.8% 14,096 9.8% 6,753 47.9% Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 19,700 7.3% - - 19,700 NM Amortization of intangible assets 47,029 17.5% - - 47,029 NM Transaction costs - - 299 0.2% (299) (100.0)%













Total operating expenses 276,648 103.2% 123,155 85.8% 153,493 124.6%













(Loss) income from operations (8,581) (3.2)% 20,446 14.2% (29,027) (142.0)% Interest expense 15,742 5.9% 109 0.1% 15,633 NM Other (income) expense (495) (0.2)% 48 0.0% (543) NM













(Loss) income before income tax expense (23,828) (8.9)% 20,289 14.1% (44,117) (217.4)% Income tax expense (benefit) (24) 0.0% 11 0.0% (35) (318.2)%













Net (loss) income $ (23,804) (8.9)% $ 20,278 14.1% $ (44,082) (217.4)%













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:











EBITDA $ 40,579

$ 23,441

$ 17,138 73.1% Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,857

$ 24,405

$ 37,452 153.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.1%

17.0%







* NM indicates that the percentage is not meaningful.

The reconciliations of GAAP net (loss) income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:

(in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, Successor Predecessor 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 268,067 $ 143,601











Net (loss) income $ (23,804) $ 20,278 Interest expense 15,742 109 Income tax (benefit) expense (24) 11 Depreciation and amortization expense 48,665 3,043





EBITDA 40,579 23,441 Share-based compensation expense(1) 1,077 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability(2) 19,700 - Centerbridge Acquisition costs(3) - 299 IPO transaction costs(4) 424 - Severance costs(5) 77 665





Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,857 $ 24,405





Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.1% 17.0%







(1) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense in connection with profits interests. (2) Represents the change in fair value of the earnout liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition. (3) Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other costs related to the Centerbridge Acquisition. (4) Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO. (5) Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.

GoHealth Holdings, LLC and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands, except unit and per unit data)



















Successor

Successor

June 30, 2020

December 31,

2019

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,341

$ 12,276 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $729 in 2020 and $904 in 2019 9,444

24,461 Commissions receivable – current 74,044

101,078 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,019

5,954







Total current assets 216,848

143,769 Commissions receivable – non-current 367,596

281,853 Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net 12,467

6,339 Intangible assets, net 735,754

782,783 Goodwill 386,553

386,553 Other long-term assets 1,193

998







Total assets $ 1,720,411

$ 1,602,295







Liabilities and members' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 10,243

$ 13,582 Accrued liabilities 21,659

22,568 Commissions payable – current 46,240

56,003 Deferred revenue 1,047

15,218 Current portion of debt 4,170

3,000 Other current liabilities 3,974

2,694







Total current liabilities 87,333

113,065 Non-current liabilities:





Commissions payable – non-current 125,387

97,489 Long-term debt, net of current portion 397,235

288,233 Contingent consideration 62,400

242,700 Other non-current liabilities 543

664







Total non-current liabilities 585,565

629,086







Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)





Members' Equity:













Preferred Units – $1.00 par value; 541,263,042 units authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 536,489

547,542 Class A Common Units – $1.00 par value; 351,345,682 and 237,938,682 units authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 282,317

218,911 Class B Common Units – $1.00 par value; 157,372,734 and 102,061,318 units authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 130,536

93,708 Senior Preferred Earnout Units – no par value; 100,000,000 and 0 units authorized, issued, and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 98,063

— Profits Units – no par value; 97,918,116 units authorized at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 86,097,861 and 78,398,133 units issued at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; and none outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 —

— Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 81

(17 )







Total members' equity 1,047,513

860,144







Total liabilities and members' equity $ 1,720,411

$ 1,602,295









GoHealth Holdings, LLC and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)











Successor

Predecessor

Six Months

Ended June 30,

2020

Six Months

Ended June 30,

2019 Operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (23,804)

$ 20,278 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Share-based compensation 1,077

— Depreciation and amortization 1,636

3,043 Amortization of intangible assets 47,029

— Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,058

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration 19,700

— Other non-cash items (458)

808 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 15,506

860 Commissions receivable (58,709)

(33,885) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,329)

1,276 Accounts payable (3,467)

(3,496) Accrued liabilities (7,641)

(1,792) Deferred revenue (14,171)

12,210 Commissions payable 18,135

12,377 Other liabilities 1,269

1,300







Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4,169)

12,979 Investing activities:





Purchases of property, equipment and software (7,764)

(4,783)







Net cash used in investing activities (7,764)

(4,783) Financing activities:





Borrowings under term loans 117,000

— Principal payments under term loans (1,793)

— Payment of deferred offering costs (874)

— Principal payments under capital lease obligations (144)

— Borrowings under revolving credit facilities —

42,967 Payments under revolving credit facilities —

(47,823) Debt issuance cost payments (6,289)

— Proceeds received upon issuance of common units 10,000

—







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 117,900

(4,856) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 98

(53) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 106,065

3,287 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 12,276

505







Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 118,341

$ 3,792







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Non-cash investing and financing activities:





Purchases of property, equipment and software included in accounts payable $ 798

$ 26 Purchases of property, equipment and software under capital leases $ —

$ 654 Issuance of senior preferred earnout units to settle contingent consideration liability $ 100,000

$ — Issuance of common A and B units to settle contingent consideration liability $ 100,000

$ —

Segment Information

The following table sets forth operating segment results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

















Successor Predecessor





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019



(in thousands, except percentages) Dollars % of

Total

Revenues Dollars % of

Total

Revenues $ Change % Change Net revenues:











Medicare—Internal $ 87,201 68.6% $ 32,412 43.5% $ 54,789 169.0% Medicare—External 28,108 22.1% 19,070 25.6% 9,038 47.4% IFP and Other—Internal 7,019 5.5% 12,340 16.6% (5,321) (43.1)% IFP and Other—External 4,729 3.7% 10,689 14.3% (5,960) (55.8)%













Total revenues 127,057 100.0% 74,511 100.0% 52,546 70.5%













Segment profit:











Medicare—Internal 32,746 25.8% 14,941 20.1% 17,805 119.2% Medicare—External 495 0.4% 5,692 7.6% (5,197) (91.3)% IFP and Other—Internal (54) 0.0% (268) (0.4)% 214 (79.9)% IFP and Other—External 130 0.1% 107 0.1% 23 21.5% Total segment profit 33,317 26.2% 20,472 27.5% 12,845 62.7% Corporate expense 8,911 7.0% 4,769 6.4% 4,142 86.9% Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 15,300 12.0% - - 15,300 NM Amortization of intangible assets 23,514 18.5% - - 23,514 NM Transaction costs - - 299 0.4% (299) NM Interest expense 8,986 7.1% 81 0.1% 8,905 NM Other (income) expense (505) (0.4)% 38 0.1% (543) NM













(Loss) income before income taxes $ (22,889) (18.0)% $ 15,285 20.5% $ (38,174) (249.7)%















* NM indicates that the percentage is not meaningful.

The following table sets forth operating segment results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

















Successor Predecessor





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019



(in thousands, except percentages) Dollars % of

Total

Revenues Dollars % of

Total

Revenues $ Change %Change Net revenues:











Medicare—Internal $ 182,488 68.1% $ 53,324 37.1% $ 129,164 242.2% Medicare—External 57,053 21.3% 39,404 27.4% 17,649 44.8% IFP and Other—Internal 15,651 5.8% 26,780 18.6% (11,129) (41.6)% IFP and Other—External 12,875 4.8% 24,093 16.8% (11,218) (46.6)%













Total revenues 268,067 100.0% 143,601 100.0% 124,466 86.7%













Segment profit:











Medicare—Internal 74,482 27.8% 19,806 13.8% 54,676 276.1% Medicare—External 173 0.1% 9,071 6.3% (8,898) (98.1)% IFP and Other—Internal 427 0.2% 612 0.4% (185) (30.2)% IFP and Other—External 642 0.2% 1,370 1.0% (728) (53.1)% Total segment profit 75,724 28.2% 30,859 21.5% 44,865 145.4% Corporate expense 17,576 6.6% 10,114 7.0% 7,462 73.8% Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 19,700 7.3% - - 19,700 NM Amortization of intangible assets 47,029 17.5% - - 47,029 NM Transaction Costs - - 299 0.2% (299) NM Interest expense 15,742 5.9% 109 0.1% 15,633 NM Other (income) expense (495) (0.2)% 48 0.0% 543 NM













(Loss) income before income taxes $ (23,828) (8.9)% $ 20,289 14.1% $ (44,117) (217.4)%















* NM indicates that the percentage is not meaningful.

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, split between those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers) and those that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees):













Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30,

Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor

2020 2019 2020 2019 Medicare Advantage 99,078 47,039 216,413 83,095 Medicare Supplement 2,248 4,260 4,919 8,114 Prescription Drug Plans 1,969 2,766 4,431 5,458









Total Medicare—Commissionable 103,295 54,065 225,763 96,667









Medicare Advantage 7,407 1,404 14,334 1,902 Medicare Supplement 1,734 260 3,546 416 Prescription Drug Plans 955 109 1,753 136









Total Medicare—Non Commissionable 10,096 1,773 19,633 2,454









Total Medicare Submitted Policies 113,391 55,838 245,396 99,121











The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate our LTV.

Medicare—Internal







Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Successor Predecessor

Successor Predecessor

2020 2019

2020 2019 Medicare Advantage 67,818 30,814

151,426 50,274 Medicare Supplement 465 1,185

1,287 2,254 Prescription Drug Plans 1,571 1,882

3,745 3,467











Medicare—Internal Commissionable Approved Submissions 69,854 33,881

156,458 55,995























Medicare—External























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Successor Predecessor

Successor Predecessor

2020 2019

2020 2019 Medicare Advantage 28,979 16,176

61,266 32,790 Medicare Supplement 1,633 2,615

3,191 5,213 Prescription Drug Plans 405 884

854 1,991











Medicare—External Commissionable Approved Submissions 31,017 19,675

65,311 39,994













The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:













Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor

2020 2019 2020 2019 Medicare Advantage $ 905 $ 873 $ 879 $ 868 Medicare Supplement $ 937 $ 946 $ 928 $ 936 Prescription Drug Plans $ 215 $ 192 $ 216 $ 192

SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.