GoHealth Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Revises Full Year 2021 Growth Outlook
Aug 11, 2021, 16:05 ET
CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
- Second quarter 2021 net revenue of $196.9 million increased 55% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 net revenue of $401.1 million increased 50% compared to the prior year period.
- Second quarter 2021 Medicare—Internal revenue of $160.4 million increased 84% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 Medicare—Internal revenue of $317.8 million increased 74% compared to the prior year period.
- Second quarter 2021 Medicare Advantage ("MA") Approved Submissions of 152,749 increased 58% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 MA Approved Submissions of 323,876 increased 52% compared to the prior year period.
- Second quarter 2021 MA LTV Per Approved Submission of $953 increased 5% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 MA LTV Per Approved Submission of $975 increased 11% compared to the prior year period.
- Second quarter 2021 net loss of $39.2 million compared to a net loss of $22.9 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA1 of $14.3 million decreased 47% compared to the prior year period due to the 2021 strategic investments in agent capacity, marketplace technology, branding and the Encompass Platform. YTD 2021 net loss was $46.4 million compared to a net loss of $23.8 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA1 of $46.4 million decreased 25% compared to the prior year period.
- The Company tightened its full year 2021 revenue outlook to $1,200 - $1,300 million (+37% to +48%) powered by commission net revenue of $1,000 - $1,100 million (+49% to +64%) as agent growth is tracking at the high end of expectations. The Company lowered its Adjusted EBITDA1 outlook to $300 - $330 million (+11% to +22%), primarily due to higher agent costs expected in 2021.
Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO said, "GoHealth's second quarter revenue growth of 55% was driven by an 84% gain in our Medicare—Internal segment with LTVs expanding 5%. Our ramped up investments in our Encompass Platform led to $17 million in revenue contribution from the platform's additional services beyond enrollment for carriers. Given the 50% top-line growth over the first six months and continued strength in the market, we have raised and tightened our revenue expectations for full year fiscal 2021."
Jones continued, "These excellent top-line results are enabled by our success at increasing our agent counts ahead of the 50% growth target, ensuring that we have ample agent capacity to address the anticipated demand during this year's Annual Enrollment Period. While we are encouraged by the growth in our agent force, enhanced training and tight labor markets have created cost pressures that we expect to continue over the balance of the year. Given these higher agent costs, we are reducing our outlook for 2021 Adjusted EBITDA. We anticipate that these 2021 investments in agents, training, technology and Encompass will position us well for continued strong efficient growth in 2022."
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights2
- Total company revenue grew 55% to $196.9 million
- Total Medicare Commissionable Submitted Policies grew 52% to 156,559
- Medicare—Internal net revenue increased 84% to $160.4 million
- LTV Per carrier Approved MA Submission increased 5% to $953
- Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 47% to $14.3 million
- Aggregate investment in customer care and enrollment and technology grew $39.8 million to $73.9 million, an increase of 117%, including enhanced tools and training to continue powering conversion gains and improved effectuation, as well as investments in the Encompass platform
- Agent counts grew well ahead of the 50% target as the Company prepares for the Annual Enrollment Period and fiscal 2022
- Total cost of revenue, marketing and advertising expense grew 60%, roughly in line with sales growth
- The Company refinanced a portion of its term loans, upsized its revolver to $200 million, and lowered its annual borrowing costs by over $7 million
YTD 2021 Highlights2
- Total company revenue grew 50% to $401.1 million
- Total Medicare Commissionable Submitted Policies grew 48% to 333,130
- Medicare—Internal net revenue increased 74% to $317.8 million
- Medicare—Internal segment profit increased 4% to $77.7 million
- LTV Per carrier Approved MA Submission increased 11% to $975
- Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 25% to $46.4 million
- Aggregate investment in customer care and enrollment and technology grew 108% to $68.0 million
- Total cost of revenue, marketing and advertising expense grew 55%, roughly in line with sales growth
2021 Financial Outlook
The trajectory of the U.S. economy remains challenging to predict, particularly given the continued uncertainty associated with the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company is revising its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 based on current market conditions and expectations:
- Full-year 2021 net revenue of $1,200 - $1,300 million, representing year-over-year growth of 37% - 48%
- Full-year 2021 commission revenue of $1,000 - $1,100 million, representing year-over-year growth of 49% - 64%, fueled by the Company's continued investment in its Medicare business, including GoHealth's Encompass Platform
- Full-year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $300 - $330 million, representing year-over-year growth of 11% - 22%
Jones added, "Seniors continue to demonstrate a high degree of interest in our model, and increasingly want to explore their Medicare plan choices from the safety and comfort of their own home through our Choice platform. GoHealth's telesales agents are equipped with the decision support tools and experience to help consumers select the right plan for their unique needs and achieve a superior health outcome with lower costs. We are in the early days of realizing this enormous market opportunity by building GoHealth's position as the trusted advisor for consumers, helping these consumers navigate their healthcare journey through our Encompass offerings, and in the process, creating value for our carrier partners through driving high-quality enrollments."
Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call today, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results. A live audio webcast and a supplemental presentation will be available online at https://investors.gohealth.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-519-1310 for U.S. participants, or 1-914-800-3876 for international participants, and referencing participant code 5464567. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link.
About GoHealth, Inc.:
As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.
Investor Relations:
Jay Koval, VP of Investor Relations
[email protected]
Media Relations:
[email protected]
|
(1)
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see below.
|
(2)
|
Second quarter and YTD 2021 results compared to the comparable prior year period.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding expected financial performance and operational performance for the fiscal year 2021, including with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to comply with the numerous, complex and frequently changing laws regulating the marketing and sale of Medicare plans; the potential for an adverse change in the Company's relationships with carriers, including a loss of a carrier relationship; failure to grow the Company's customer base or retain its existing customers; the time and cost of training agents are significant and can increase during a period of high attrition; carriers' ability to reduce commissions paid to the Company and adversely change their underwriting practices; significant consolidation in the healthcare industry which could adversely alter the Company's relationships with carriers; information technology systems failures or capacity constraints interrupting the Company's operations; factors that adversely impact the Company's estimate of LTV; the Company's dependence on agents to sell insurance plans; changes in the health insurance system and laws and regulation governing health insurance markets; the inability to effectively advertise the Company's products; and our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other SEC filings. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators
In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense ("EBITDA"); Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.
Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted for share-based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, IPO transaction costs, and severance costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.
We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.
Management has provided its outlook regarding Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), is presented in the table below in this press release.
Glossary
"Adjusted EBITDA" represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for share-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, IPO transaction costs, and severance costs.
"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" refers to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.
"Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period.
"LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.
"Revenue Per Submission" refers to the total net revenues per Submitted Policy, which we define as (i) total net revenue, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of Submitted Policies for such period.
"Submitted Policies" refer to completed applications that, with respect to each such application, the consumer has authorized us to submit to the carrier.
The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):
|
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|
Three months ended Jun.
|
Three months ended Jun.
|
Dollars
|
% of Net
|
Dollars
|
% of Net
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Net revenues:
|
Commission
|
$
|
147,508
|
74.9
|
%
|
$
|
96,606
|
76.0
|
%
|
$
|
50,902
|
52.7
|
%
|
Enterprise
|
49,394
|
25.1
|
%
|
30,451
|
24.0
|
%
|
18,943
|
62.2
|
%
|
Net revenues
|
196,902
|
100.0
|
%
|
127,057
|
100.0
|
%
|
69,845
|
55.0
|
%
|
Operating expenses:
|
Cost of revenue
|
37,442
|
19.0
|
%
|
36,559
|
28.8
|
%
|
883
|
2.4
|
%
|
Marketing and advertising
|
55,735
|
28.3
|
%
|
21,634
|
17.0
|
%
|
34,101
|
157.6
|
%
|
Customer care and enrollment
|
61,927
|
31.5
|
%
|
28,394
|
22.3
|
%
|
33,533
|
118.1
|
%
|
Technology
|
11,983
|
6.1
|
%
|
5,705
|
4.5
|
%
|
6,278
|
110.0
|
%
|
General and administrative
|
25,251
|
12.8
|
%
|
10,359
|
8.2
|
%
|
14,892
|
143.8
|
%
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
15,300
|
12.0
|
%
|
(15,300)
|
N/M
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
23,515
|
11.9
|
%
|
23,514
|
18.5
|
%
|
1
|
—
|
%
|
Total operating expenses
|
215,853
|
109.6
|
%
|
141,465
|
111.3
|
%
|
74,388
|
52.6
|
%
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
(18,951)
|
(9.6)
|
%
|
(14,408)
|
(11.3)
|
%
|
(4,543)
|
31.5
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
8,277
|
4.2
|
%
|
8,986
|
7.1
|
%
|
(709)
|
(7.9)
|
%
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
11,935
|
6.1
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
11,935
|
N/M
|
Other (income) expense
|
44
|
—
|
%
|
(505)
|
(0.4)
|
%
|
549
|
N/M
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(39,207)
|
(19.9)
|
%
|
(22,889)
|
(18.0)
|
%
|
(16,318)
|
71.3
|
%
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(32)
|
—
|
%
|
(22)
|
—
|
%
|
(10)
|
N/M
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(39,175)
|
(19.9)
|
%
|
$
|
(22,867)
|
(18.0)
|
%
|
$
|
(16,308)
|
71.3
|
%
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(27,186)
|
(13.8)
|
%
|
Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.
|
$
|
(11,989)
|
(6.1)
|
%
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic and diluted
|
102,300
|
Non-GAAP financial measures:
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
(5,192)
|
$
|
10,615
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
14,342
|
$
|
26,936
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
7.3
|
%
|
21.2
|
%
|
_________________________
|
NM = Not meaningful
|
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|
Six months ended Jun.
|
Six months ended Jun.
|
Dollars
|
% of Net
|
Dollars
|
% of Net
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Net revenues:
|
Commission
|
$
|
321,489
|
80.2
|
%
|
$
|
209,116
|
78.0
|
%
|
$
|
112,373
|
53.7
|
%
|
Enterprise
|
79,592
|
19.8
|
%
|
58,951
|
22.0
|
%
|
20,641
|
35.0
|
%
|
Net revenues
|
401,081
|
100.0
|
%
|
268,067
|
100.0
|
%
|
133,014
|
49.6
|
%
|
Operating expenses:
|
Cost of revenue
|
85,817
|
21.4
|
%
|
78,693
|
29.4
|
%
|
7,124
|
9.1
|
%
|
Marketing and advertising
|
110,219
|
27.5
|
%
|
47,708
|
17.8
|
%
|
62,511
|
131.0
|
%
|
Customer care and enrollment
|
109,021
|
27.2
|
%
|
52,371
|
19.5
|
%
|
56,650
|
108.2
|
%
|
Technology
|
21,600
|
5.4
|
%
|
10,298
|
3.8
|
%
|
11,302
|
109.7
|
%
|
General and administrative
|
44,944
|
11.2
|
%
|
20,849
|
7.8
|
%
|
24,095
|
115.6
|
%
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
19,700
|
7.3
|
%
|
(19,700)
|
N/M
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
47,029
|
11.7
|
%
|
47,029
|
17.5
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
Total operating expenses
|
418,630
|
104.4
|
%
|
276,648
|
103.2
|
%
|
141,982
|
51.3
|
%
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
(17,549)
|
(4.4)
|
%
|
(8,581)
|
(3.2)
|
%
|
(8,968)
|
104.5
|
%
|
Interest expense
|
16,965
|
4.2
|
%
|
15,742
|
5.9
|
%
|
1,223
|
7.8
|
%
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
11,935
|
3.0
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
11,935
|
N/M
|
Other (income) expense
|
57
|
—
|
%
|
(495)
|
(0.2)
|
%
|
552
|
(111.5)
|
%
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(46,506)
|
(11.6)
|
%
|
(23,828)
|
(8.9)
|
%
|
(22,678)
|
95.2
|
%
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(63)
|
—
|
%
|
(24)
|
—
|
%
|
(39)
|
N/M
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(46,443)
|
(11.6)
|
%
|
$
|
(23,804)
|
(8.9)
|
%
|
$
|
(22,639)
|
95.1
|
%
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(32,364)
|
(8.1)
|
%
|
Net loss attributable to GoHealth, Inc.
|
$
|
(14,079)
|
(3.5)
|
%
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic and diluted
|
97,349
|
Non-GAAP financial measures:
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
21,564
|
$
|
40,579
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
46,390
|
$
|
61,857
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
11.6
|
%
|
23.1
|
%
|
_________________________
|
NM = Not meaningful
The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):
|
(in thousands)
|
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021
|
Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
196,902
|
$
|
127,057
|
Net income (loss)
|
(39,175)
|
(22,867)
|
Interest expense
|
8,277
|
8,986
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(32)
|
(22)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
25,738
|
24,518
|
EBITDA
|
(5,192)
|
10,615
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)
|
11,935
|
—
|
Share-based compensation expense (2)
|
7,599
|
597
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (3)
|
—
|
15,300
|
IPO transaction costs (4)
|
—
|
424
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
14,342
|
$
|
26,936
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
7.3
|
%
|
21.2
|
%
|
_________________________
|
(1)
|
Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.
|
(2)
|
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.
|
(3)
|
Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.
|
(4)
|
Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO.
|
(in thousands)
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
401,081
|
$
|
268,067
|
Net income (loss)
|
(46,443)
|
(23,804)
|
Interest expense
|
16,965
|
15,742
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(63)
|
(24)
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
51,105
|
48,665
|
EBITDA
|
21,564
|
40,579
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)
|
11,935
|
—
|
Share-based compensation expense (2)
|
12,711
|
1,077
|
Legal fees (3)
|
180
|
—
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (4)
|
—
|
19,700
|
IPO transaction costs (5)
|
—
|
424
|
Severance costs (6)
|
—
|
77
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
46,390
|
$
|
61,857
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
11.6
|
%
|
23.1
|
%
|
_________________________
|
(1)
|
Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.
|
(2)
|
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.
|
(3)
|
Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.
|
(4)
|
Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.
|
(5)
|
Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO.
|
(6)
|
Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.
The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):
|
(in thousands)
|
Three
|
Three
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
Marketing and advertising
|
$
|
426
|
$
|
61
|
$
|
764
|
$
|
119
|
Customer care and enrollment
|
1,043
|
32
|
1,839
|
58
|
Technology
|
1,133
|
83
|
1,880
|
159
|
General and administrative
|
4,997
|
421
|
8,228
|
741
|
Total share-based compensation expense
|
$
|
7,599
|
$
|
597
|
$
|
12,711
|
$
|
1,077
The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Jun. 30, 2021
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
112,863
|
$
|
144,234
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $686 in 2021 and $787 in 2020
|
17,335
|
14,211
|
Receivable from NVX Holdings, Inc.
|
—
|
3,395
|
Commissions receivable - current
|
113,062
|
188,128
|
Prepaid expense and other current assets
|
52,992
|
41,854
|
Total current assets
|
296,252
|
391,822
|
Commissions receivable - non-current
|
761,011
|
622,270
|
Other long-term assets
|
2,594
|
2,072
|
Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net
|
23,527
|
17,353
|
Intangible assets, net
|
641,697
|
688,726
|
Goodwill
|
386,553
|
386,553
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,111,634
|
$
|
2,108,796
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
17,080
|
$
|
8,733
|
Accrued liabilities
|
31,036
|
26,926
|
Commissions payable - current
|
51,579
|
78,478
|
Deferred revenue
|
700
|
736
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
4,270
|
4,170
|
Other current liabilities
|
9,207
|
8,328
|
Total current liabilities
|
113,872
|
127,371
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Commissions payable - non-current
|
214,237
|
182,596
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
414,908
|
396,400
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
2,817
|
3,274
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
631,962
|
582,270
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 105,318 and 84,196 shares issued and
|
10
|
8
|
Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 597,502 and 619,004 shares authorized; 215,495 and 236,997 shares
|
22
|
24
|
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and
|
—
|
—
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
503,689
|
399,169
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(13)
|
17
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(32,881)
|
(18,802)
|
Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc.
|
470,827
|
380,416
|
Non-controlling interests
|
894,973
|
1,018,739
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,365,800
|
1,399,155
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
2,111,634
|
$
|
2,108,796
The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited):
|
(in thousands)
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
Operating Activities
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(46,443)
|
$
|
(23,804)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
Share-based compensation
|
12,711
|
1,077
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,076
|
1,636
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
47,029
|
47,029
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
1,262
|
1,058
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
—
|
19,700
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
11,935
|
—
|
Other non-cash items
|
(884)
|
(458)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(2,702)
|
12,383
|
Commissions receivable
|
(63,675)
|
(58,709)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(11,778)
|
1,794
|
Accounts payable
|
6,114
|
(3,467)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
3,993
|
(7,641)
|
Deferred revenue
|
(36)
|
(14,171)
|
Commissions payable
|
4,742
|
18,135
|
Other liabilities
|
1,406
|
1,269
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(32,250)
|
(4,169)
|
Investing Activities
|
Purchases of property, equipment and software
|
(7,909)
|
(7,764)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(7,909)
|
(7,764)
|
Financing Activities
|
Proceeds received upon issuance of common units
|
—
|
10,000
|
Borrowings under term loans
|
310,000
|
117,000
|
Payments of term loans
|
(296,835)
|
(1,793)
|
Call premium paid for debt extinguishment
|
(5,910)
|
—
|
Payment of deferred offering costs
|
—
|
(874)
|
Debt issuance cost payments
|
(1,608)
|
(6,289)
|
Principal payments under capital lease obligations
|
(154)
|
(144)
|
Cash received on advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc.
|
3,395
|
—
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
8,888
|
117,900
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(100)
|
98
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(31,371)
|
106,065
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
144,234
|
12,276
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
112,863
|
$
|
118,341
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
Purchases of property, equipment and software included in accounts payable
|
$
|
2,233
|
$
|
798
|
Issuance of senior preferred earnout units to settle contingent consideration liability
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
100,000
|
Issuance of common A and B units to settle contingent consideration liability
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
100,000
The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited):
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
Three months ended Jun.
|
Three months ended Jun.
|
Dollars
|
% of Net
|
Dollars
|
% of Net
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Net revenues:
|
Medicare - Internal
|
$
|
160,433
|
81.5
|
%
|
$
|
87,201
|
68.7
|
%
|
$
|
73,232
|
84.0
|
%
|
Medicare - External
|
31,379
|
15.9
|
%
|
28,108
|
22.1
|
%
|
3,271
|
11.6
|
%
|
IFP and Other - Internal
|
3,788
|
1.9
|
%
|
7,019
|
5.5
|
%
|
(3,231)
|
(46.0)
|
%
|
IFP and Other - External
|
1,302
|
0.7
|
%
|
4,729
|
3.7
|
%
|
(3,427)
|
(72.5)
|
%
|
Net revenues
|
196,902
|
100.0
|
%
|
127,057
|
100.0
|
%
|
69,845
|
55.0
|
%
|
Segment profit (loss):
|
Medicare - Internal
|
31,257
|
15.9
|
%
|
32,746
|
25.8
|
%
|
(1,489)
|
(4.5)
|
%
|
Medicare - External
|
(1,688)
|
(0.9)
|
%
|
495
|
0.4
|
%
|
(2,183)
|
N/M
|
IFP and Other - Internal
|
(800)
|
(0.4)
|
%
|
(54)
|
—
|
%
|
(746)
|
N/M
|
IFP and Other - External
|
(57)
|
—
|
%
|
130
|
0.1
|
%
|
(187)
|
(143.8)
|
%
|
Segment profit
|
28,712
|
14.6
|
%
|
33,317
|
26.2
|
%
|
(4,605)
|
(13.8)
|
%
|
Corporate expense
|
24,148
|
12.3
|
%
|
8,911
|
7.0
|
%
|
15,237
|
171.0
|
%
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
15,300
|
12.0
|
%
|
(15,300)
|
N/M
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
23,515
|
11.9
|
%
|
23,514
|
18.5
|
%
|
1
|
—
|
%
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
11,935
|
6.1
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
11,935
|
N/M
|
Interest expense
|
8,277
|
4.2
|
%
|
8,986
|
7.1
|
%
|
(709)
|
(7.9)
|
%
|
Other (income) expense
|
44
|
—
|
%
|
(505)
|
(0.4)
|
%
|
549
|
N/M
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
$
|
(39,207)
|
(19.9)
|
%
|
$
|
(22,889)
|
(18.0)
|
%
|
$
|
(16,318)
|
71.3
|
%
|
_________________________
|
NM = Not meaningful
|
Six months ended Jun. 30,
|
Six months ended Jun.
|
(in thousands, except percentages)
|
Dollars
|
% of Net
|
Dollars
|
% of Net
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|
Net revenues:
|
Medicare - Internal
|
$
|
317,786
|
79.2
|
%
|
$
|
182,488
|
68.1
|
%
|
$
|
135,298
|
74.1
|
%
|
Medicare - External
|
70,879
|
17.7
|
%
|
57,053
|
21.3
|
%
|
13,826
|
24.2
|
%
|
IFP and Other - Internal
|
7,763
|
1.9
|
%
|
15,651
|
5.8
|
%
|
(7,888)
|
(50.4)
|
%
|
IFP and Other - External
|
4,653
|
1.2
|
%
|
12,875
|
4.8
|
%
|
(8,222)
|
(63.9)
|
%
|
Net revenues
|
401,081
|
100.0
|
%
|
268,067
|
100.0
|
%
|
133,014
|
49.6
|
%
|
Segment profit:
|
Medicare - Internal
|
77,700
|
19.4
|
%
|
74,482
|
27.8
|
%
|
3,218
|
4.3
|
%
|
Medicare - External
|
(2,319)
|
(0.6)
|
%
|
173
|
0.1
|
%
|
(2,492)
|
N/M
|
IFP and Other - Internal
|
(1,529)
|
(0.4)
|
%
|
427
|
0.2
|
%
|
(1,956)
|
N/M
|
IFP and Other - External
|
103
|
—
|
%
|
642
|
0.2
|
%
|
(539)
|
(84.0)
|
%
|
Segment profit
|
73,955
|
18.4
|
%
|
75,724
|
28.2
|
%
|
(1,769)
|
(2.3)
|
%
|
Corporate expense
|
44,475
|
11.1
|
%
|
17,576
|
6.6
|
%
|
26,899
|
153.0
|
%
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
19,700
|
7.3
|
%
|
(19,700)
|
N/M
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
47,029
|
11.7
|
%
|
47,029
|
17.5
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
11,935
|
3.0
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
11,935
|
N/M
|
Interest expense
|
16,965
|
4.2
|
%
|
15,742
|
5.9
|
%
|
1,223
|
7.8
|
%
|
Other (income) expense
|
57
|
—
|
%
|
(495)
|
(0.2)
|
%
|
552
|
N/M
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
$
|
(46,506)
|
(11.6)
|
%
|
$
|
(23,828)
|
(8.9)
|
%
|
$
|
(22,678)
|
95.2
|
%
|
_________________________
|
NM = Not meaningful
The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers):
|
Medicare - Total Commissionable Submitted Policies
|
Three
|
Three
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
Medicare Advantage
|
153,163
|
99,078
|
326,037
|
216,413
|
Medicare Supplement
|
1,022
|
2,248
|
2,126
|
4,919
|
Prescription Drug Plans
|
2,374
|
1,969
|
4,967
|
4,431
|
Total Medicare
|
156,559
|
103,295
|
333,130
|
225,763
The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate LTV.
|
Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved Submissions
|
Three
|
Three
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
Medicare Advantage
|
121,299
|
67,818
|
250,185
|
151,426
|
Medicare Supplement
|
268
|
465
|
519
|
1,287
|
Prescription Drug Plans
|
2,033
|
1,571
|
4,317
|
3,745
|
Total Medicare
|
123,600
|
69,854
|
255,021
|
156,458
|
Medicare - External Commissionable Approved Submissions
|
Three
|
Three
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
Medicare Advantage
|
31,450
|
28,979
|
73,691
|
61,266
|
Medicare Supplement
|
665
|
1,633
|
1,396
|
3,191
|
Prescription Drug Plans
|
236
|
405
|
525
|
854
|
Total Medicare
|
32,351
|
31,017
|
75,612
|
65,311
The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:
|
LTV per Approved Submission
|
Three
|
Three
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
Medicare Advantage
|
$
|
953
|
$
|
905
|
$
|
975
|
$
|
877
|
Medicare Supplement
|
$
|
846
|
$
|
937
|
$
|
821
|
$
|
928
|
Prescription Drug Plans
|
$
|
215
|
$
|
215
|
$
|
215
|
$
|
216
The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue:
|
Medicare - Total Non-Commissionable Submitted Policies
|
Three
|
Three
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
Medicare Advantage
|
3,232
|
7,407
|
9,171
|
14,334
|
Medicare Supplement
|
2,042
|
1,734
|
3,692
|
3,546
|
Prescription Drug Plans
|
791
|
955
|
1,676
|
1,753
|
Total Medicare
|
6,065
|
10,096
|
14,539
|
19,633
The following table presents a reconciliation from net income to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021:
|
Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2021
|
Guidance Range
|
(in thousands)
|
Low
|
High
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
1,200,000
|
$
|
1,300,000
|
Net income
|
127,665
|
157,665
|
Interest expense
|
30,000
|
30,000
|
Income tax expense
|
220
|
220
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
102,000
|
102,000
|
EBITDA
|
259,885
|
289,885
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)
|
11,935
|
11,935
|
Share-based compensation expense (2)
|
28,000
|
28,000
|
Legal fees (3)
|
180
|
180
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
300,000
|
$
|
330,000
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
25
|
%
|
25
|
%
|
_________________________
|
(1)
|
Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.
|
(2)
|
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.
|
(3)
|
Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.
SOURCE GoHealth, Inc.
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article