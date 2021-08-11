GoHealth Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Second quarter 2021 net revenue of $196.9 million increased 55% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 net revenue of $401.1 million increased 50% compared to the prior year period.

increased 55% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 net revenue of increased 50% compared to the prior year period. Second quarter 2021 Medicare—Internal revenue of $160.4 million increased 84% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 Medicare—Internal revenue of $317.8 million increased 74% compared to the prior year period.

increased 84% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 Medicare—Internal revenue of increased 74% compared to the prior year period. Second quarter 2021 Medicare Advantage ("MA") Approved Submissions of 152,749 increased 58% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 MA Approved Submissions of 323,876 increased 52% compared to the prior year period.

Second quarter 2021 MA LTV Per Approved Submission of $953 increased 5% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 MA LTV Per Approved Submission of $975 increased 11% compared to the prior year period.

increased 5% compared to the prior year period. YTD 2021 MA LTV Per Approved Submission of increased 11% compared to the prior year period. Second quarter 2021 net loss of $39.2 million compared to a net loss of $22.9 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $14.3 million decreased 47% compared to the prior year period due to the 2021 strategic investments in agent capacity, marketplace technology, branding and the Encompass Platform. YTD 2021 net loss was $46.4 million compared to a net loss of $23.8 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $46.4 million decreased 25% compared to the prior year period.

compared to a net loss of in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA of decreased 47% compared to the prior year period due to the 2021 strategic investments in agent capacity, marketplace technology, branding and the Encompass Platform. YTD 2021 net loss was compared to a net loss of in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA of decreased 25% compared to the prior year period. The Company tightened its full year 2021 revenue outlook to $1,200 - $1,300 million (+37% to +48%) powered by commission net revenue of $1,000 - $1,100 million (+49% to +64%) as agent growth is tracking at the high end of expectations. The Company lowered its Adjusted EBITDA1 outlook to $300 - $330 million (+11% to +22%), primarily due to higher agent costs expected in 2021.

Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO said, "GoHealth's second quarter revenue growth of 55% was driven by an 84% gain in our Medicare—Internal segment with LTVs expanding 5%. Our ramped up investments in our Encompass Platform led to $17 million in revenue contribution from the platform's additional services beyond enrollment for carriers. Given the 50% top-line growth over the first six months and continued strength in the market, we have raised and tightened our revenue expectations for full year fiscal 2021."

Jones continued, "These excellent top-line results are enabled by our success at increasing our agent counts ahead of the 50% growth target, ensuring that we have ample agent capacity to address the anticipated demand during this year's Annual Enrollment Period. While we are encouraged by the growth in our agent force, enhanced training and tight labor markets have created cost pressures that we expect to continue over the balance of the year. Given these higher agent costs, we are reducing our outlook for 2021 Adjusted EBITDA. We anticipate that these 2021 investments in agents, training, technology and Encompass will position us well for continued strong efficient growth in 2022."

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights2

Total company revenue grew 55% to $196.9 million

Total Medicare Commissionable Submitted Policies grew 52% to 156,559

Medicare—Internal net revenue increased 84% to $160.4 million

LTV Per carrier Approved MA Submission increased 5% to $953

Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased 47% to $14.3 million

decreased 47% to Aggregate investment in customer care and enrollment and technology grew $39.8 million to $73.9 million , an increase of 117%, including enhanced tools and training to continue powering conversion gains and improved effectuation, as well as investments in the Encompass platform

to , an increase of 117%, including enhanced tools and training to continue powering conversion gains and improved effectuation, as well as investments in the Encompass platform

Agent counts grew well ahead of the 50% target as the Company prepares for the Annual Enrollment Period and fiscal 2022



Total cost of revenue, marketing and advertising expense grew 60%, roughly in line with sales growth

The Company refinanced a portion of its term loans, upsized its revolver to $200 million , and lowered its annual borrowing costs by over $7 million

YTD 2021 Highlights2

Total company revenue grew 50% to $401.1 million

Total Medicare Commissionable Submitted Policies grew 48% to 333,130

Medicare—Internal net revenue increased 74% to $317.8 million

Medicare—Internal segment profit increased 4% to $77.7 million

LTV Per carrier Approved MA Submission increased 11% to $975

Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased 25% to $46.4 million

decreased 25% to Aggregate investment in customer care and enrollment and technology grew 108% to $68.0 million



Total cost of revenue, marketing and advertising expense grew 55%, roughly in line with sales growth

2021 Financial Outlook

The trajectory of the U.S. economy remains challenging to predict, particularly given the continued uncertainty associated with the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company is revising its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 based on current market conditions and expectations:

Full-year 2021 net revenue of $1,200 - $1,300 million , representing year-over-year growth of 37% - 48%

Full-year 2021 commission revenue of $1,000 - $1,100 million , representing year-over-year growth of 49% - 64%, fueled by the Company's continued investment in its Medicare business, including GoHealth's Encompass Platform

Full-year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $300 - $330 million , representing year-over-year growth of 11% - 22%

Jones added, "Seniors continue to demonstrate a high degree of interest in our model, and increasingly want to explore their Medicare plan choices from the safety and comfort of their own home through our Choice platform. GoHealth's telesales agents are equipped with the decision support tools and experience to help consumers select the right plan for their unique needs and achieve a superior health outcome with lower costs. We are in the early days of realizing this enormous market opportunity by building GoHealth's position as the trusted advisor for consumers, helping these consumers navigate their healthcare journey through our Encompass offerings, and in the process, creating value for our carrier partners through driving high-quality enrollments."

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call today, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results. A live audio webcast and a supplemental presentation will be available online at https://investors.gohealth.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-519-1310 for U.S. participants, or 1-914-800-3876 for international participants, and referencing participant code 5464567. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see below. (2) Second quarter and YTD 2021 results compared to the comparable prior year period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding expected financial performance and operational performance for the fiscal year 2021, including with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to comply with the numerous, complex and frequently changing laws regulating the marketing and sale of Medicare plans; the potential for an adverse change in the Company's relationships with carriers, including a loss of a carrier relationship; failure to grow the Company's customer base or retain its existing customers; the time and cost of training agents are significant and can increase during a period of high attrition; carriers' ability to reduce commissions paid to the Company and adversely change their underwriting practices; significant consolidation in the healthcare industry which could adversely alter the Company's relationships with carriers; information technology systems failures or capacity constraints interrupting the Company's operations; factors that adversely impact the Company's estimate of LTV; the Company's dependence on agents to sell insurance plans; changes in the health insurance system and laws and regulation governing health insurance markets; the inability to effectively advertise the Company's products; and our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other SEC filings. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense ("EBITDA"); Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted for share-based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, IPO transaction costs, and severance costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Management has provided its outlook regarding Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), is presented in the table below in this press release.

Glossary

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for share-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, IPO transaction costs, and severance costs.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" refers to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

"Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period.

"LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.

"Revenue Per Submission" refers to the total net revenues per Submitted Policy, which we define as (i) total net revenue, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of Submitted Policies for such period.

"Submitted Policies" refer to completed applications that, with respect to each such application, the consumer has authorized us to submit to the carrier.

The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Three months ended Jun.

30, 2021

Three months ended Jun.

30, 2020









Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Commission

$ 147,508



74.9 %

$ 96,606



76.0 %

$ 50,902



52.7 % Enterprise

49,394



25.1 %

30,451



24.0 %

18,943



62.2 % Net revenues

196,902



100.0 %

127,057



100.0 %

69,845



55.0 % Operating expenses:























Cost of revenue

37,442



19.0 %

36,559



28.8 %

883



2.4 % Marketing and advertising

55,735



28.3 %

21,634



17.0 %

34,101



157.6 % Customer care and enrollment

61,927



31.5 %

28,394



22.3 %

33,533



118.1 % Technology

11,983



6.1 %

5,705



4.5 %

6,278



110.0 % General and administrative

25,251



12.8 %

10,359



8.2 %

14,892



143.8 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

—



— %

15,300



12.0 %

(15,300)



N/M Amortization of intangible assets

23,515



11.9 %

23,514



18.5 %

1



— % Total operating expenses

215,853



109.6 %

141,465



111.3 %

74,388



52.6 % Income (loss) from operations

(18,951)



(9.6) %

(14,408)



(11.3) %

(4,543)



31.5 % Interest expense

8,277



4.2 %

8,986



7.1 %

(709)



(7.9) % Loss on extinguishment of debt

11,935



6.1 %

—



— %

11,935



N/M Other (income) expense

44



— %

(505)



(0.4) %

549



N/M Income (loss) before income taxes

(39,207)



(19.9) %

(22,889)



(18.0) %

(16,318)



71.3 % Income tax expense (benefit)

(32)



— %

(22)



— %

(10)



N/M Net income (loss)

$ (39,175)



(19.9) %

$ (22,867)



(18.0) %

$ (16,308)



71.3 % Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(27,186)



(13.8) %















Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$ (11,989)



(6.1) %















Net income (loss) per share:























Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted

$ (0.12)





















Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic and diluted

102,300





















Non-GAAP financial measures:























EBITDA

$ (5,192)







$ 10,615













Adjusted EBITDA

$ 14,342







$ 26,936













Adjusted EBITDA margin

7.3 %





21.2 %













_________________________ NM = Not meaningful

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Six months ended Jun.

30, 2021

Six months ended Jun.

30, 2020









Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Commission

$ 321,489



80.2 %

$ 209,116



78.0 %

$ 112,373



53.7 % Enterprise

79,592



19.8 %

58,951



22.0 %

20,641



35.0 % Net revenues

401,081



100.0 %

268,067



100.0 %

133,014



49.6 % Operating expenses:























Cost of revenue

85,817



21.4 %

78,693



29.4 %

7,124



9.1 % Marketing and advertising

110,219



27.5 %

47,708



17.8 %

62,511



131.0 % Customer care and enrollment

109,021



27.2 %

52,371



19.5 %

56,650



108.2 % Technology

21,600



5.4 %

10,298



3.8 %

11,302



109.7 % General and administrative

44,944



11.2 %

20,849



7.8 %

24,095



115.6 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

—



— %

19,700



7.3 %

(19,700)



N/M Amortization of intangible assets

47,029



11.7 %

47,029



17.5 %

—



— % Total operating expenses

418,630



104.4 %

276,648



103.2 %

141,982



51.3 % Income (loss) from operations

(17,549)



(4.4) %

(8,581)



(3.2) %

(8,968)



104.5 % Interest expense

16,965



4.2 %

15,742



5.9 %

1,223



7.8 % Loss on extinguishment of debt

11,935



3.0 %

—



— %

11,935



N/M Other (income) expense

57



— %

(495)



(0.2) %

552



(111.5) % Income (loss) before income taxes

(46,506)



(11.6) %

(23,828)



(8.9) %

(22,678)



95.2 % Income tax expense (benefit)

(63)



— %

(24)



— %

(39)



N/M Net income (loss)

$ (46,443)



(11.6) %

$ (23,804)



(8.9) %

$ (22,639)



95.1 % Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(32,364)



(8.1) %















Net loss attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$ (14,079)



(3.5) %















Net income (loss) per share:























Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted

$ (0.14)





















Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic and diluted

97,349





















Non-GAAP financial measures:























EBITDA

$ 21,564







$ 40,579













Adjusted EBITDA

$ 46,390







$ 61,857













Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.6 %





23.1 %













_________________________ NM = Not meaningful

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2021

Three months ended Jun. 30, 2020 Net revenues

$ 196,902



$ 127,057

Net income (loss)

(39,175)



(22,867)

Interest expense

8,277



8,986

Income tax expense (benefit)

(32)



(22)

Depreciation and amortization expense

25,738



24,518

EBITDA

(5,192)



10,615

Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)

11,935



—

Share-based compensation expense (2)

7,599



597

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (3)

—



15,300

IPO transaction costs (4)

—



424

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 14,342



$ 26,936

Adjusted EBITDA margin

7.3 %

21.2 %

_________________________ (1) Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility. (2) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards. (3) Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition. (4) Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO.

(in thousands)

Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2021

Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2020 Net revenues

$ 401,081



$ 268,067

Net income (loss)

(46,443)



(23,804)

Interest expense

16,965



15,742

Income tax expense (benefit)

(63)



(24)

Depreciation and amortization expense

51,105



48,665

EBITDA

21,564



40,579

Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)

11,935



—

Share-based compensation expense (2)

12,711



1,077

Legal fees (3)

180



—

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (4)

—



19,700

IPO transaction costs (5)

—



424

Severance costs (6)

—



77

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 46,390



$ 61,857

Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.6 %

23.1 %

_________________________ (1) Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility. (2) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards. (3) Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations. (4) Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition. (5) Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO. (6) Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.

The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2021

Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2020

Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2021

Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2020 Marketing and advertising

$ 426



$ 61



$ 764



$ 119

Customer care and enrollment

1,043



32



1,839



58

Technology

1,133



83



1,880



159

General and administrative

4,997



421



8,228



741

Total share-based compensation expense

$ 7,599



$ 597



$ 12,711



$ 1,077



The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Jun. 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 112,863



$ 144,234

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $686 in 2021 and $787 in 2020

17,335



14,211

Receivable from NVX Holdings, Inc.

—



3,395

Commissions receivable - current

113,062



188,128

Prepaid expense and other current assets

52,992



41,854

Total current assets

296,252



391,822

Commissions receivable - non-current

761,011



622,270

Other long-term assets

2,594



2,072

Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net

23,527



17,353

Intangible assets, net

641,697



688,726

Goodwill

386,553



386,553

Total assets

$ 2,111,634



$ 2,108,796

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 17,080



$ 8,733

Accrued liabilities

31,036



26,926

Commissions payable - current

51,579



78,478

Deferred revenue

700



736

Current portion of long-term debt

4,270



4,170

Other current liabilities

9,207



8,328

Total current liabilities

113,872



127,371

Non-current liabilities:







Commissions payable - non-current

214,237



182,596

Long-term debt, net of current portion

414,908



396,400

Other non-current liabilities

2,817



3,274

Total non-current liabilities

631,962



582,270

Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 105,318 and 84,196 shares issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

10



8

Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 597,502 and 619,004 shares authorized; 215,495 and 236,997 shares

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

22



24

Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020.

—



—

Additional paid-in capital

503,689



399,169

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(13)



17

Accumulated deficit

(32,881)



(18,802)

Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

470,827



380,416

Non-controlling interests

894,973



1,018,739

Total stockholders' equity

1,365,800



1,399,155

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,111,634



$ 2,108,796



The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2021

Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2020 Operating Activities







Net income (loss)

$ (46,443)



$ (23,804)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Share-based compensation

12,711



1,077

Depreciation and amortization

4,076



1,636

Amortization of intangible assets

47,029



47,029

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

1,262



1,058

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—



19,700

Loss on extinguishment of debt

11,935



—

Other non-cash items

(884)



(458)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:







Accounts receivable

(2,702)



12,383

Commissions receivable

(63,675)



(58,709)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(11,778)



1,794

Accounts payable

6,114



(3,467)

Accrued liabilities

3,993



(7,641)

Deferred revenue

(36)



(14,171)

Commissions payable

4,742



18,135

Other liabilities

1,406



1,269

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(32,250)



(4,169)

Investing Activities







Purchases of property, equipment and software

(7,909)



(7,764)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(7,909)



(7,764)

Financing Activities







Proceeds received upon issuance of common units

—



10,000

Borrowings under term loans

310,000



117,000

Payments of term loans

(296,835)



(1,793)

Call premium paid for debt extinguishment

(5,910)



—

Payment of deferred offering costs

—



(874)

Debt issuance cost payments

(1,608)



(6,289)

Principal payments under capital lease obligations

(154)



(144)

Cash received on advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc.

3,395



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

8,888



117,900

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(100)



98

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

(31,371)



106,065

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

144,234



12,276

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 112,863



$ 118,341

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information







Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Purchases of property, equipment and software included in accounts payable

$ 2,233



$ 798

Issuance of senior preferred earnout units to settle contingent consideration liability

$ —



$ 100,000

Issuance of common A and B units to settle contingent consideration liability

$ —



$ 100,000



The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three months ended Jun.

30, 2021

Three months ended Jun.

30, 2020









Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Medicare - Internal

$ 160,433



81.5 %

$ 87,201



68.7 %

$ 73,232



84.0 % Medicare - External

31,379



15.9 %

28,108



22.1 %

3,271



11.6 % IFP and Other - Internal

3,788



1.9 %

7,019



5.5 %

(3,231)



(46.0) % IFP and Other - External

1,302



0.7 %

4,729



3.7 %

(3,427)



(72.5) % Net revenues

196,902



100.0 %

127,057



100.0 %

69,845



55.0 % Segment profit (loss):























Medicare - Internal

31,257



15.9 %

32,746



25.8 %

(1,489)



(4.5) % Medicare - External

(1,688)



(0.9) %

495



0.4 %

(2,183)



N/M IFP and Other - Internal

(800)



(0.4) %

(54)



— %

(746)



N/M IFP and Other - External

(57)



— %

130



0.1 %

(187)



(143.8) % Segment profit

28,712



14.6 %

33,317



26.2 %

(4,605)



(13.8) % Corporate expense

24,148



12.3 %

8,911



7.0 %

15,237



171.0 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

—



— %

15,300



12.0 %

(15,300)



N/M Amortization of intangible assets

23,515



11.9 %

23,514



18.5 %

1



— % Loss on extinguishment of debt

11,935



6.1 %

—



— %

11,935



N/M Interest expense

8,277



4.2 %

8,986



7.1 %

(709)



(7.9) % Other (income) expense

44



— %

(505)



(0.4) %

549



N/M Income (loss) before income taxes

$ (39,207)



(19.9) %

$ (22,889)



(18.0) %

$ (16,318)



71.3 %

_________________________ NM = Not meaningful





Six months ended Jun. 30,

2021

Six months ended Jun.

30, 2020







(in thousands, except percentages)

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

Dollars

% of Net

Revenues

$ Change

% Change Net revenues:























Medicare - Internal

$ 317,786



79.2 %

$ 182,488



68.1 %

$ 135,298



74.1 % Medicare - External

70,879



17.7 %

57,053



21.3 %

13,826



24.2 % IFP and Other - Internal

7,763



1.9 %

15,651



5.8 %

(7,888)



(50.4) % IFP and Other - External

4,653



1.2 %

12,875



4.8 %

(8,222)



(63.9) % Net revenues

401,081



100.0 %

268,067



100.0 %

133,014



49.6 % Segment profit:























Medicare - Internal

77,700



19.4 %

74,482



27.8 %

3,218



4.3 % Medicare - External

(2,319)



(0.6) %

173



0.1 %

(2,492)



N/M IFP and Other - Internal

(1,529)



(0.4) %

427



0.2 %

(1,956)



N/M IFP and Other - External

103



— %

642



0.2 %

(539)



(84.0) % Segment profit

73,955



18.4 %

75,724



28.2 %

(1,769)



(2.3) % Corporate expense

44,475



11.1 %

17,576



6.6 %

26,899



153.0 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

—



— %

19,700



7.3 %

(19,700)



N/M Amortization of intangible assets

47,029



11.7 %

47,029



17.5 %

—



— % Loss on extinguishment of debt

11,935



3.0 %

—



— %

11,935



N/M Interest expense

16,965



4.2 %

15,742



5.9 %

1,223



7.8 % Other (income) expense

57



— %

(495)



(0.2) %

552



N/M Income (loss) before income taxes

$ (46,506)



(11.6) %

$ (23,828)



(8.9) %

$ (22,678)



95.2 %

_________________________ NM = Not meaningful

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers):

Medicare - Total Commissionable Submitted Policies

Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2021

Three

months

ended Jun. 30,

2020

Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2021

Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2020 Medicare Advantage

153,163

99,078

326,037

216,413 Medicare Supplement

1,022

2,248

2,126

4,919 Prescription Drug Plans

2,374

1,969

4,967

4,431 Total Medicare

156,559

103,295

333,130

225,763

The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate LTV.

Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved Submissions

Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2021

Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2020

Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2021

Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2020 Medicare Advantage

121,299

67,818

250,185

151,426 Medicare Supplement

268

465

519

1,287 Prescription Drug Plans

2,033

1,571

4,317

3,745 Total Medicare

123,600

69,854

255,021

156,458

Medicare - External Commissionable Approved Submissions

Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2021

Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2020

Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2021

Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2020 Medicare Advantage

31,450

28,979

73,691

61,266 Medicare Supplement

665

1,633

1,396

3,191 Prescription Drug Plans

236

405

525

854 Total Medicare

32,351

31,017

75,612

65,311

The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

LTV per Approved Submission

Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2021

Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2020

Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2021

Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2020 Medicare Advantage

$ 953

$ 905

$ 975

$ 877 Medicare Supplement

$ 846

$ 937

$ 821

$ 928 Prescription Drug Plans

$ 215

$ 215

$ 215

$ 216

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue:

Medicare - Total Non-Commissionable Submitted Policies

Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2021

Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2020

Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2021

Six months

ended Jun.

30, 2020 Medicare Advantage

3,232

7,407

9,171

14,334 Medicare Supplement

2,042

1,734

3,692

3,546 Prescription Drug Plans

791

955

1,676

1,753 Total Medicare

6,065

10,096

14,539

19,633

The following table presents a reconciliation from net income to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021:





Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2021



Guidance Range (in thousands)

Low

High Net revenues

$ 1,200,000



$ 1,300,000

Net income

127,665



157,665

Interest expense

30,000



30,000

Income tax expense

220



220

Depreciation and amortization expense

102,000



102,000

EBITDA

259,885



289,885

Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)

11,935



11,935

Share-based compensation expense (2)

28,000



28,000

Legal fees (3)

180



180

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 300,000



$ 330,000

Adjusted EBITDA margin

25 %

25 %

_________________________ (1) Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility. (2) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards. (3) Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.

