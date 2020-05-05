GoHealth Urgent Care to Offer COVID-19 Antibody Testing to the Public From Coast to Coast

ATLANTA, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth Urgent Care continues to lead in the fight against COVID-19, launching COVID-19 Antibody testing from coast to coast for individuals, families and employers.

"We are very pleased to offer COVID-19 Antibody testing in all of our markets, combined with high quality care from our providers and continued access to COVID-19 infection testing. Antibody testing will give members of our communities the ability to make more informed decisions about their health and the health of their families and loved ones," said Todd Latz, CEO of GoHealth Urgent Care. "Our ability to test for current COVID-19 infections, as well as IgG antibodies that can confirm either previous exposure to, or actual prior COVID-19 infection, especially for people who were asymptomatic, underscores our commitment to helping our nation to move forward together towards a new normal."

GoHealth offers effortless in-center or virtual visits across its markets to assist patients in evaluating which test is most appropriate for them, and to help care for anyone who may have non-COVID-19 related health concerns. Providers are ready to see adults and children 7 days a week, with extended hours. To be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, interested community members can be seen virtually or save their spot online at www.gohealthuc.com.

GoHealth Urgent Care has also launched its return-to-work and COVID-19 business continuity program for employers nationwide. The program includes a tailored plan for maintaining employee health, comprehensive clinical evaluation and testing, on-demand access to leadership and clinical guidance, and ongoing evolution of each employer's COVID-19 plan. For more inquiries simply email us at [email protected].

