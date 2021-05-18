goimagine Partners With Horizons For Homeless Children And Relief Nursery As The First Online Marketplace To Donate 100% Of Profits To Charity

BOSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- goimagine , the first online marketplace to donate 100% of profits to charity, announces the selection of Relief Nursery as the second charity partner to receive donations from the philanthropic company that connects sellers of artisanal products with socially conscious consumers. goimagine's first charity partner was Boston based charity, Horizons for Homeless Children , which will continue receiving quarterly contributions in addition to Relief Nursery.

"As goimagine continues to grow and we are able to donate more, our goal is to add charity partners throughout the United States," says Jon Lincoln, founder of goimagine. Driven by a mission to build a company focused on social good instead of investor returns, this new business model takes the fees usually paid to marketplace corporations and donates them to help children in need. "With our first charity located in Boston, we thought it made sense to choose our second charity on the west coast. After reviewing a number of children's charities and speaking with our makers it became clear Relief Nursery would be a great choice. For over 40 years Relief Nursery has helped children facing abuse and neglect and we look forward to making repeat donations to their worthy cause."

Relief Nursery serves more than 1,000 high-risk children and families with their innovative and effective programs including therapeutic early childhood classes, parent education programs, outreach and crisis response, mental health counseling, and alcohol and drug recovery support. The charity's programs are created to protect children and support parents, while also teaching valuable life skills. "We are honored to have been selected as a charity partner with goimagine," says Kelly Sutherland, Relief Nursery Executive Director. "Their creative vision to grow the caring economy is exciting and meaningful."

Since launching in 2020, goimagine has made quarterly contributions to Horizons for Homeless Children with the help of their passionate crafters, known as "makers," who sell handmade products for a good cause. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses resorted to ecommerce platforms to generate an additional stream of income, but the growth goimagine proves that e-commerce has the ability to be a force for good for both small businesses and charities.

