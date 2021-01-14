Going-Out-of-Business Sales Begin at All 25 Stock+Field Stores in Midwest

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Going-out-of-business sales are underway at all 25 Stock+Field stores across the Midwest—an opportunity for enthusiasts of the rural lifestyle to find bargains on thousands of premier items in categories such as farm supplies, outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden, hardware/tools, home, sporting goods, and apparel/footwear.

A joint venture of Tiger Capital Group and B. Riley Retail Solutions (a B. Riley Financial company) is conducting the liquidation sales in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin on behalf of Tea Olive I, LLC (d/b/a Stock+Field). Founded in 1964 as BigR stores, Stock+Field filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on January 10, 2021 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota.

"Midwesterners are well aware of Stock+Field's robust selections of virtually anything you could need for work and hobbies associated with the rural lifestyle," said Michael McGrail, COO of Tiger Capital Group. "We anticipate that Stock+Field's highly desirable inventory will liquidate very quickly."

Liquidation discounts will only be offered in-stores. The 'Order Online/Pickup In-Store' program has been discontinued. In addition to outdoor categories such as camping, boating and fishing, Stock+Field carries firearms and related merchandise for hunting/shooting. Firearms are available for purchase but will not be sold at GOB discounts.

A full list of the locations now being closed is available at https://www.tigergroup.com/stock-field-store-locations/. Masking, social-distancing and other safety protocols are firmly in place at all 25 locations.

"The sales coincide with a major resurgence of interest in many of the categories for which Stock+Field is well known," said Scott Carpenter, CEO of B. Riley Retail Solutions, formerly known as Great American Group.

"In part because of behavioral shifts caused by the pandemic, we're seeing strong consumer demand in sporting goods, lawn and garden, pets, and home and outdoor living," Carpenter noted. "Stock+Field also carries diverse SKUs ranging from automotive, toys and apparel, to footwear, tools and hardware. This is inventory with enduring utility and value."

Available apparel, footwear and/or accessories brands include Oakley, Under Armour, Wolverine, Wrangler, Lee, Justin Boots, Dickies, Cherokee and Carhartt, to name just a few.

Other inventory includes:

farm equipment, livestock, feed, beekeeping, fencing and gates;

grills and accessories, coolers, household essentials, pool and spa, seasonal décor;

landscaping, pots and planters, bulbs and seeds, garden plants and flowers, trees and shrubs; and

lawnmowers, riding mowers, outdoor power equipment and accessories, and snow and ice removal equipment/products.

Furniture, fixtures and equipment will also be available for sale at the stores. Gift cards and Ag Plus Rebate Points will be honored until February 8, 2021.

