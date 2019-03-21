Going out on Top

PASADENA, Texas, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 18 years of service with Nissan Chemical America Corporation (NCA), Robert Griffith, Vice President of NCA's Pasadena plant is retiring on March 31, 2019. Since 2001, Bob has played a critical role in the development and success of Nissan's chemical manufacturing capabilities in South Texas. His many significant accomplishments include oversight of three major expansions of the plant, construction of a new laboratory, and the startup of various new product lines.

After graduating from the University of Alabama, Huntsville, with a degree in Chemistry, Bob went on to hold a variety of positions at companies specializing in biotechnology and chemicals. He spent several years as Vice President and General Manager of the GNI Group before joining NCA. While at NCA, the business benefited immensely from Bob's ability to identify and meet the needs of the marketplace—leading to increased growth and profitability.

Bob's gift for interpersonal relationships made him a favorite among colleagues, vendors, and customers alike. "I've known Bob for 40 years and I could not have a closer friend. He is a gracious leader, incredible mentor, and someone who has been dedicated to his employees as an advocate and promoter," says Larry Birdsell, Trecora Chemical Custom Processing Business Director. Bob knew how to get along with everyone, which made him an effective leader. "I've always been impressed with Bob's ability to lead an organization diligently while maintaining the respect of everyone in the company," adds Trent Staggers, President of Mission Chemical.

"Everyone at NCA will miss him and his inspiring leadership. We wish him the best of luck in his new endeavors," says NCA President William L. Smith.

About Nissan Chemical America Corporation (NCA)

Nissan Chemical America Corporation is a division of Nissan Chemical Corporation founded in 1887 as the first chemical fertilizer manufacturer in Japan. A forerunner in chemical innovations for more than 130 years, Nissan Chemical currently manufactures products for the chemical, agrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries and is a market leader in the production of nanomaterials for the automotive, coatings, electronics, and oil and gas recovery industries.

