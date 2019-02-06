GoJet to Fly 50 Bombardier CRJ550 Aircraft for United Airlines

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoJet is pleased to announce that United Airlines has selected it to fly Bombardier's new model aircraft, the CRJ550. GoJet and United Airlines have executed a letter of agreement for a deal to operate these aircraft for 10 years, subject to agreement on final terms and conditions. The CRJ550 is a new aircraft type within Bombardier's successful CRJ family of equipment and will revolutionize the customer experience in the 50-seat regional marketplace, while also offering many enhancements not available on larger regional jets flying in the marketplace today.

The new aircraft will feature more First Class seats (10) and Economy Plus seats (20) than many regional jets flying today. Additionally, there are new amenities that are currently unavailable on many of the regional jets in the marketplace, including a convenient beverage and snack station in the First Class cabin and a generous increase in on-board bag storage space eliminating the need for planeside or valet checked bags. The features available on the CRJ550 that are not available on any 50-seat aircraft include a larger cabin which will provide more overall legroom than any 50-seat jet in the United States and Wi-Fi on all aircraft.

GoJet's selection as the launch provider of this important premium aircraft underscores United's confidence in GoJet as a top regional performer. "Being the world's leading airline is more than just connecting our customers to hundreds of points around the globe. It's about providing them with an unparalleled experience and product, a safe and well-maintained aircraft, and a reliable operation," said Tracy Lee – SVP United Express. "GoJet has a proven track record as a top-performing regional partner, and it's because of their efforts that we are confident in their future operating this unrivaled new regional product – the CRJ550."

"We are proud to be the provider chosen to fly this newly launched premium product for United Airlines," said Richard Leach, President and CEO of GoJet Airlines. "Being part of a new product launch is very exciting for us and solidifies our importance as a strategic service provider in the regional airline marketplace, while providing long-term stability and growth for our company and our employees."

The new ten-year agreement between GoJet and United will go into effect with the introduction of the first CRJ550, with planned entry into service by the summer of 2019. The current target is to have 25 in service by year end and all 50 aircraft in service by summer of 2020.

GoJet Airlines is a premier regional airline operating as United Express and Delta Connection. GoJet serves over 5 million passengers annually, with more than 250 daily flights providing service to over 80 destinations. Headquartered in St. Louis, GoJet has crew bases in Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Raleigh-Durham and St. Louis.

