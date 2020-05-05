GOJO Continuing to Add Production Capacity as Need for PURELL® Products Increases to Enable Reopening of Businesses and Public Places, Continue Supporting Front Lines

AKRON, Ohio, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOJO became aware of the developing illness outbreak in China last December and immediately began increasing production at its manufacturing facilities. In March, in line with direction from government officials, the company prioritized shipping PURELL® products to the frontlines of the pandemic: hospitals, first responders, and critical infrastructure providers, including grocery stores and the military.

While GOJO continues responding to the immediate crisis, producing an order of magnitude more PURELL® products than last year, demand is only increasing. In recent weeks, needs from sectors like long term care, mail and parcel carriers, food processors, and restaurants providing takeout to patrons has grown. And as more and more businesses and institutions across all sectors prepare to reopen and people plan to return to public spaces, demand for PURELL® sanitizer, soap, wipes, and surface spray, is expanding exponentially. GOJO is rising to meet this new challenge.

"We recognize the tremendous responsibility we have to help businesses welcome back employees and customers with confidence, and yet we must also ensure PURELL® products remain available on the frontlines," said GOJO President and CEO, Carey Jaros. "Through tireless work and creative thinking by our GOJO Team Members, partnership from our suppliers and distributors, and a bold expansion plan, we will be able to deliver substantially more PURELL® products to these places where they are needed so critically to bring health and well-being, and support our communities and the economy."

As part of these efforts, GOJO is in the process of finalizing an agreement to lease a warehouse facility near Navarre, OH. If finalized, the Navarre facility, located in Stark County, will function as an additional storage and shipping facility for the company. More information will be shared on the broader expansion plans in the coming months, which support dramatic increases in production across all product categories. Since January, GOJO manufacturing facilities in Northeast Ohio and France have been operating 24/7.

"For a short time, supporting reopening of the economy and frontline workers means there will be less product availability other places, including on retail shelves and online. But the steps we are taking, including very significant capital investment, will dramatically expand our capacity," said Jaros. "As the inventor of Hand Sanitizer and the science-based market leader, we will do what it takes to bring the safest, most effective, and most innovative PURELL solutions to a post-pandemic world where hygiene has truly become essential."

About GOJO

GOJO, the maker of PURELL® Hand Sanitizer, HEALTHY SOAP® products, and PURELL® Surface Spray, is the leading global producer and marketer of skin health and hygiene solutions for away-from-home settings. The broad GOJO product portfolio includes hand cleaning, handwashing, hand sanitizing, skin care formulas, and surface disinfectants under the GOJO®, PURELL®, and PROVON® brand names. GOJO formulations use the latest advancements in the science of skin care and sustainability. GOJO is known for state-of-the-art dispensing technology, engineered with attention to design, sustainability, and functionality. GOJO programs promote healthy behaviors for hygiene, skin care, and compliance in critical environments. GOJO is a family enterprise headquartered in Akron, Ohio, with operations in Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

www.gojo.com

SOURCE GOJO