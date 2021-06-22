GOJO Industries and Three Rivers Energy Announce Strategic Ethanol Sourcing Partnership

AKRON, Ohio, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOJO Industries and Three Rivers Energy announced a sourcing partnership today that is the latest in a series of strategic initiatives GOJO has announced over the last 12 months to enhance its manufacturing capacity for PURELL® products and responsiveness to surges in demand.

GOJO Industries and Three Rivers Energy announced a sourcing partnership today that is the latest in a series of strategic initiatives GOJO has announced over the last 12 months to enhance its manufacturing capacity for PURELL® products, including PURELL® Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals (pictured here), and responsiveness to surges in demand.

GOJO Industries is partnering with Three Rivers Energy to expand its Coshocton, Ohio, facility to produce USP grade ethanol from Ohio corn. GOJO will use this new, local source of high-grade ethanol to make its PURELL® Hand Sanitizer, Surface Spray, and Wipes products. Having a dedicated source of ethanol will not only enable GOJO to meet current demand but will allow it to rapidly scale up production of PURELL® products in case of a future surge so it can provide more widespread access to its products.

"To ensure we can meet demand for our trusted PURELL® products no matter what, we have removed constraints that limited production during the early days of the pandemic, such as access to bottles, pumps, and now, high quality ethanol," said Carey Jaros, GOJO Industries President and CEO. "Our partnership with Three Rivers Energy will not only have a positive impact on Ohio corn farmers, but it is good for public health – ensuring that even during major surges in demand, hospitals, businesses, and consumers will have sufficient supply of PURELL® products and won't have to settle for the unsafe, ineffective, or unpleasant alternatives that flooded the market this past year."

Work will begin on the expanded facility this fall and is scheduled to be complete by fall 2022. Terms of the agreement will not be disclosed.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with GOJO Industries, which will expand and diversify our product portfolio at our Biorefinery in Coshocton," said Jim Galvin, President and CEO, Three Rivers Energy. "This is a unique initiative between two Ohio companies that will enable us to produce high purity, low carbon alcohols for PURELL® products while also allowing us to continue the production of biofuels, protein feeds, and corn oil at our facility. This is a welcome announcement for the local Coshocton community and farm families across the region, and we look forward to developing this unique partnership with GOJO in the years ahead."

About GOJO Industries

GOJO Industries helps the world experience greater health and wellness by leveraging our 75 years of experience to continually introduce improved ways to keep hands, and the surfaces they frequently touch, clean. The clearest example of this commitment is our PURELL® brand – a badge of hand and surface hygiene that is implicitly trusted in hospitals, restaurants, schools, businesses, airports, entertainment venues, and homes throughout the world. That clear focus paired with three generations of family leadership willing to continually invest in our business allows us to create true sustainable value that benefits society and continue our growth trajectory. For more information on GOJO Industries, please visit GOJO.com.

About Three Rivers Energy

Lakeview Three Rivers energy is located in Coshocton, Ohio, 70 miles east of Columbus, and is part of the larger Lakeview group of companies. The plant produces 55mgy of ethanol and 165000 tons of dried distillers' grains soluble. All fuel grade ethanol is sold locally through refineries and retail outlets in Ohio and neighboring states. The dried distillers' grain is sold to local animal feed markets as a valuable source of protein and fiber.

SOURCE GOJO

Related Links

http://www.gojo.com

