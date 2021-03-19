GOL announces Advanced Sale of Airline Tickets

SÃO PAULO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/2002, as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the execution, on this date, of an advanced sale of airline tickets from Gol Linhas Aéreas SA ("GLA") to Smiles Fidelidade SA ("Smiles"), with the consent of the Company, which will also act as guarantor of all obligations of GLA under said agreement. The total sale amount was R$300,000,000 (three hundred million reais) and will be remunerated at 115% of the CDI rate (approximately 3.05% p.a.). The parties negotiated certain commercial conditions to the benefit of Smiles, as well as the commitment to maintain the current contractual structure during 2021.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 128 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

