GOL announces direct flights to Lima (Peru)

SAO PAULO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announced today the expansion of its international network with regular flights to Lima, Peru. This will be the 15th international destination that GOL will serve, beginning on December 12, 2019, with direct flights from the Guarulhos airport in São Paulo to the Peruvian capital.

"We are very pleased to announce regular flights to Lima, as we remain focused on our international market growth. Peru is one of the most important tourist centers in South America," said Celso Ferrer, Vice President of Operations. "We believe in our potential for a differentiated, high-quality product and services to provide the best travel experience for both corporate and leisure customers," added Celso.

Customers will have at their disposal all the convenience and comfort already offered on the Company's international flights, such as on-board service with free meals and drinks and the most complete connectivity and entertainment platform with movies, series and live TV at no additional cost. In addition, passengers can connect to the in-flight Internet service to send and receive messages and access social networks and e-mail.

The route will be operated with modern Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and will feature GOL's Premium Economy service, which offers customers several unique perks such as: no middle seats providing more comfort and privacy, exclusive baggage compartments, mileage accrual on the Smiles loyalty program, and priority at check-in and boarding.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (www.voegol.com.br): Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

