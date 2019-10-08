GOL Announces Investor Update
Oct 08, 2019, 18:46 ET
SÃO PAULO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, provides its Investor Update. The information below for the quarter ended in September 2019 is preliminary and unaudited. For comparison purposes, third quarter 2018 results were adjusted in accordance with IFRS 16.
|
Overall Commentary¹
|
|
Preliminary and Unaudited Projection
|
September Quarter 2019
|
EBITDA Margin1
|
29% - 31%
|
EBIT Margin1
|
17% - 18%
|
Ancillary Revenue (cargo and other)
|
6% of total net revenues
|
Average fuel price per liter
|
R$2.90 - R$2.98
|
Average exchange rate
|
R$3.97
|
September Quarter 2019
vs. September Quarter 2018
|
Passenger unit revenue (PRASK)
|
Up ~20%
|
CASK Ex-fuel1,3
|
Up ~15%
|
Total Demand – RPK
|
Up ~12.8%
|
Total Capacity – ASK
|
Up ~7.6%
|
Total Capacity – Seats
|
Up ~7.8%
1. Excluding non-recurring expenses of approximately R$79 million in 3Q19.
2. For comparison purposes, 3Q18 results adjusted in accordance with IFRS 16, unaudited.
3. Excluding net results of approximately R$102 million related to aircraft sales in 3Q18.
4. Excluding perpetual notes.
Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55(11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.
SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
