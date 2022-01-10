GOL Announces Investor Update

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), ("GOL" or "Company"), Brazil's largest airline, today provides an Investor Update on its expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021. The information below is preliminary and unaudited . The Company will discuss its 4Q21 results in a conference call on February 17, 2022.

Overall Commentary GOL expects a Loss Per Share (EPS) and a Loss Per American Depositary Share (EPADS) for 3Q21 of approximately R$1.33 1 and US$0.48 1 , respectively.

EBITDA margin for the quarter is expected to be approximately 35%², an increase in relation to the quarter ended in December 2020 (29.5%²).

Passenger unit revenue (PRASK) for the fourth quarter is expected to be up approximately 35% year over year.

Non-fuel unit costs (CASK ex-fuel) are expected to decrease by approximately 12% 2 in relation to the fourth quarter of the prior year, primarily due to increased productivity (increase in ASKs, aircraft utilization and operating efficiency), partially offset by increased depreciation from ten net additional aircraft in the fleet. Fuel unit costs (fuel CASK) are expected to increase by approximately 55% year-over-year, driven by a 75% increase in the average fuel price which was partially offset by a more fuel efficient fleet resulting in a 5% reduction in fuel consumption per flight hour. On a constant fuel unit cost basis to the quarter ended December 2020, the EBITDA margin for the quarter would have been approximately 39%².

GOL's financial leverage, as measured by the Net Debt3/EBITDA5 ratio, was approximately 5.6x at the end of the December 2021 quarter (4.7x in IFRS-16). The Company amortized approximately R$200 million of debt in the quarter, and total liquidity at quarter-end is expected to be at R$3.6 billion.

Preliminary and Unaudited Projection

EBITDA Margin2 EBIT Margin2 Other Revenue (cargo, loyalty, other) Average fuel price per liter Average exchange rate Passenger unit revenue (PRASK) CASK Ex-fuel2,4 Total Demand – RPK Total Capacity – ASK Total Capacity – Seats December Quarter 2021 ~35% ~28% ~7% of total net revenues ~R$4.11 R$5.58 December Quarter 2021 vs. December Quarter 2020 Up ~35% Down ~12% Up 15.4% Up 13.2% Up 20.9%

1. Excluding gains and losses on currency and Exchangeable Senior Notes.

2. Excluding non-operating expenses and depreciation related to fleet idleness and personnel costs not directly related to operations of approximately R$804 million in 4Q21 and R$665 million in 4Q20.

3. Including 7x annual aircraft lease payments and excluding perpetual bonds.

4. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, accounts receivables and deposits (does not include unencumbered assets).

5. 4Q21E EBITDA annualized.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

