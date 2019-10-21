GOL announces its 3Q19 earnings schedule

News provided by

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Oct 21, 2019, 18:11 ET

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GLAI"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces its 3Q19 earnings schedule.

3Q19 Earnings 
October 31, 2019 (before trading hours).
The release will be available on our website www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Quiet period
In accordance with fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, GOL will begin its quiet period on October 22, and will end immediately after the earnings call on October 31.

 Conference calls

English

Portuguese

October 31, 2019

October 31, 2019

11:00 a.m. (US EDT)

12:30 p.m. (US EDT)

12:00 p.m. (Brasília time)

01:30 p.m. (Brasília time)

Phone: +1 (412) 317-6382

Phone: +55 (11) 3181-5113

Code: GOL

Code: GOL

Replay phone: +1 (412) 317-0088

Replay phone: +55 (11) 3193-1012

Replay code: 10134586

Replay code: 2000720#

Webcast: click here

Webcast: click here

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website www.voegol.com.br/ir. The conference calls will be live broadcast over the internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days. 

CONTACT
Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55(11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Also from this source

GOL Linhas Aéreas premiada como Equity Deal do Ano nas Américas...

GOL Airlines awarded 2019 Americas Equity Deal of the Year...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

GOL announces its 3Q19 earnings schedule

News provided by

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Oct 21, 2019, 18:11 ET