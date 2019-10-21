GOL announces its 3Q19 earnings schedule
SÃO PAULO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GLAI"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces its 3Q19 earnings schedule.
3Q19 Earnings
October 31, 2019 (before trading hours).
The release will be available on our website www.voegol.com.br/ir.
Quiet period
In accordance with fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, GOL will begin its quiet period on October 22, and will end immediately after the earnings call on October 31.
Conference calls
|
English
|
Portuguese
|
October 31, 2019
|
October 31, 2019
|
11:00 a.m. (US EDT)
|
12:30 p.m. (US EDT)
|
12:00 p.m. (Brasília time)
|
01:30 p.m. (Brasília time)
|
Phone: +1 (412) 317-6382
|
Phone: +55 (11) 3181-5113
|
Code: GOL
|
Code: GOL
|
Replay phone: +1 (412) 317-0088
|
Replay phone: +55 (11) 3193-1012
|
Replay code: 10134586
|
Replay code: 2000720#
|
Webcast: click here
|
Webcast: click here
Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.
Slides and webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website www.voegol.com.br/ir. The conference calls will be live broadcast over the internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.
Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days.
CONTACT
Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55(11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.
