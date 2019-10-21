GOL announces its 3Q19 earnings schedule

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GLAI"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces its 3Q19 earnings schedule.

3Q19 Earnings

October 31, 2019 (before trading hours).

The release will be available on our website www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Quiet period

In accordance with fair disclosure and corporate governance best practices, GOL will begin its quiet period on October 22, and will end immediately after the earnings call on October 31.

Conference calls

English Portuguese October 31, 2019 October 31, 2019 11:00 a.m. (US EDT) 12:30 p.m. (US EDT) 12:00 p.m. (Brasília time) 01:30 p.m. (Brasília time) Phone: +1 (412) 317-6382 Phone: +55 (11) 3181-5113 Code: GOL Code: GOL Replay phone: +1 (412) 317-0088 Replay phone: +55 (11) 3193-1012 Replay code: 10134586 Replay code: 2000720# Webcast: click here Webcast: click here

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and webcast: A slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading in our website www.voegol.com.br/ir. The conference calls will be live broadcast over the internet on the same website, remaining available after the event.

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available for 7 days.



