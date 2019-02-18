GOL Announces Notice to the Market

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "Company"), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), in compliance with the provisions in Article 157, paragraph 4 of Law no. 6404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporations Act") and CVM Instruction no. 358/2002 ("ICVM 358"), hereby informs the following in response to the publication, on this date, in the newspaper Valor Econômico, entitled "Constantino Family will cease control of GOL in the context of the Smiles acquisition" ("News Article"):

(i) the News Article was produced without any contribution from GOL;

(ii) there are no specific facts that support the statements contained in the News Article regarding the potential reorganization involving the subsidiary Smiles Fidelidade S.A. (B3: SMLS3) ("Smiles" and "Reorganization", respectively), in particular, regarding (a) any change in the control of GOL, (b) the Constantino Family control of GOL; and (c) a listing of GOL on the Novo Mercado; and

(iii) there is currently no agreement regarding (a) the structure for the implementation of the Reorganization or (b) the terms and conditions of the potential Reorganization.

GOL recommends to its shareholders and the market that no investment decisions should be made based on the information contained in this News Article.

GOL confirms it is observing the procedures described in the Material Fact of December 16, 2018, and that it will keep its shareholders and the market informed in due course.

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ri

+55(11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (www.voegol.com.br): Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Related Links

http://www.voegol.com.br

