GOL Announces Readjustment of Transfer Prices of Airline Tickets and Miles for Loyalty Program

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, informs the result of the calculation of the adjustments to the price of standard airline tickets sold by GLA to Smiles and of miles sold by Smiles to GLA, in accordance with the Miles and Airline Ticket Purchase Agreement ("Agreement"), dated December 28, 2012, among GOL, GOL Linhas Aéreas S.A. ("GLA") and Smiles Fidelidade S.A. ("Smiles"): (i) the price of standard airline tickets sold by GLA to Smiles will decrease by 4.3% and (ii) the price of miles sold to GLA by Smiles will increase by 5%. Such adjustments will come into effect as of January 1, 2021.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 19-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

