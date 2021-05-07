GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2021

SÃO PAULO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of April 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:

In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 294% and supply (ASK) increased by 280%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.8% in April, a 2.9 p.p increase in comparison to April 2020 . GOL transported 661,000 passengers during the month, a 363% increase over April 2020 .

. GOL transported 661,000 passengers during the month, a 363% increase over . GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

April/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * Apr/21 Apr/20 % Var. 4M21 4M20 % Var. Apr/21 LTM Apr/20 LTM % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 4,551 1,168 289.6% 37,482 64,124 -41.5% 97,886 240,520 -59.3%

Seats (thousand) 808 184 340.3% 6,555 11,017 -40.5% 17,077 42,120 -59.5%

ASK (million) 893 239 273.5% 7,892 12,701 -37.9% 20,333 47,037 -56.8%

RPK (million) 739 190 289.2% 6,331 10,137 -37.5% 16,320 38,394 -57.5%

Load factor 82.8% 79.5% 3.3 p.p 80.2% 79.8% 0.4 p.p 80.3% 81.6% -1.4 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 661 143 360.9% 5,156 8,489 -39.3% 13,443 33,371 -59.7%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 4,551 1,162 291.7% 37,482 59,732 -37.2% 97,886 224,745 -56.4%

Seats (thousand) 808 182 343.0% 6,555 10,266 -36.2% 17,077 39,404 -56.7%

ASK (million) 893 235 279.8% 7,892 10,917 -27.7% 20,333 40,653 -50.0%

RPK (million) 739 188 293.9% 6,331 8,847 -28.4% 16,320 33,598 -51.4%

Load factor 82.8% 79.8% 2.9 p.p 80.2% 81.0% -0.8 p.p 80.3% 82.6% -2.4 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 661 143 362.9% 5,156 7,995 -35.5% 13,443 31,510 -57.3%

International GOL



















Departures 0 6 N.A. 0 4,392 N.A. 0 15,775 N.A.

Seats (thousand) 0 1 N.A. 0 751 N.A. 0 2,717 N.A.

ASK (million) 0 4 N.A. 0 1,784 N.A. 0 6,384 N.A.

RPK (million) 0 2 N.A. 0 1,290 N.A. 0 4,796 N.A.

Load factor 0 56.2% N.A. 0 72.3% N.A. 0 75.1% N.A.

Pax on board (thousand) 0 1 N.A. 0 494 N.A. 0 1,861 N.A.

On-time Departures 97.3% 95.2% 2.1 p.p 96.8% 93.5% 3.3 p.p 95.8% 91.3% 4.5 p.p

Flight Completion 97.7% 92.4% 5.3 p.p 98.0% 95.8% 2.3 p.p 98.1% 97.9% 0.2 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand) 2.6 0.8 205.1% 12.4 21.1 -41.0% 32.4 88.9 -63.6%



























* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations

[email protected]

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

