GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2019
Sep 04, 2019, 21:06 ET
SÃO PAULO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.
Highlights
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 4.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 11.2%. GOL's domestic load factor was 83.2%, a 5.2 p.p. increase in comparison to August 2018. The volume of departures increased by 7.0% and seats increased by 7.6% over August 2018.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 53.4% and 72.5% respectively, and international load factor was 77.0%, an increase of 8.6 p.p. in relation to August 2018.
- GOL's total supply (ASK) was 9.5% higher due to a 9.3% increase in seats and a 9.0% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 17.1% in comparison to August 2018 and consolidated load factor was 82.3%.
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)
Operational data *
Aug/19
Aug/18
% Var.
8M19
8M18
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
22,168
20,338
9.0%
169,358
166,817
1.5%
Seats (thousand)
3,881
3,552
9.3%
29,596
28,425
4.1%
ASK (million)
4,263
3,893
9.5%
33,596
31,756
5.8%
RPK (million)
3,508
2,996
17.1%
27,627
25,228
9.5%
Load Factor
82.3%
77.0%
5.3 p.p
82.2%
79.4%
2.8 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
3,145
2,676
17.6%
23,805
21,850
8.9%
Domestic GOL
Departures
20,626
19,285
7.0%
157,820
157,456
0.2%
Seats (thousand)
3,614
3,359
7.6%
27,596
26,749
3.2%
ASK (million)
3,620
3,474
4.2%
28,640
28,159
1.7%
RPK (million)
3,013
2,709
11.2%
23,811
22,588
5.4%
Load Factor
83.2%
78.0%
5.2 p.p
83.1%
80.2%
2.9 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,938
2,544
15.5%
22,330
20,628
8.3%
International GOL
Departures
1,542
1,053
46.4%
11,538
9,361
23.3%
Seats (thousand)
267
194
37.9%
2,000
1,676
19.3%
ASK (million)
643
419
53.4%
4,956
3,597
37.8%
RPK (million)
495
287
72.5%
3,816
2,640
44.5%
Load Factor
77.0%
68.4%
8.6 p.p
77.0%
73.4%
3.6 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
208
132
57.8%
1,475
1,222
20.7%
On-time Departures
92.0%
95.7%
-3.7 pp
90.5%
93.2%
-2.7 p.p
Flight Completion
98.9%
98.3%
0.6 p.p
97.5%
98.4%
-0.9 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
8.6
9.6
-10.6%
65.0
71.5
-9.0%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.
