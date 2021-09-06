GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2021

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:

In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 85% and supply (ASK) increased by 83%. GOL's domestic load factor was 80.2% in August, a 0.8 p.p increase in comparison to August 2020 . GOL transported 1.5 million passengers during the month, a 87% increase over August 2020 .

. GOL transported 1.5 million passengers during the month, a 87% increase over . GOL reduced its operations in the last 10 days of the month in order to migrate its passenger service system to Sabre Systems.

GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

August/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * Aug/21 Aug/20 % Var. 8M21 8M20 % Var. Aug/21 LTM Aug/20 LTM % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 11,223 5,799 93.5% 76,495 79,321 -3.6% 121,702 169,340 -28.1%

Seats (thousand) 1,997 1,020 95.9% 13,501 13,592 -0.7% 21,449 29,569 -27.5%

ASK (million) 2,281 1,247 83.0% 15,987 15,757 1.5% 25,372 33,226 -23.6%

RPK (million) 1,829 990 84.7% 13,112 12,537 4.6% 20,701 26,766 -22.7%

Load factor 80.2% 79.4% 0.8 p.p 82.0% 79.6% 2.5 p.p 81.6% 80.6% 1.0 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,478 792 86.7% 10,754 10,457 2.8% 17,072 23,114 -26.1%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 11,223 5,799 93.5% 76,495 74,929 2.1% 121,702 159,469 -23.7%

Seats (thousand) 1,997 1,020 95.9% 13,501 12,841 5.1% 21,449 27,875 -23.1%

ASK (million) 2,281 1,247 83.0% 15,987 13,973 14.4% 25,372 29,261 -13.3%

RPK (million) 1,829 990 84.7% 13,112 11,247 16.6% 20,701 23,845 -13.2%

Load factor 80.2% 79.4% 0.8 p.p 82.0% 80.5% 1.5 p.p 81.6% 81.5% 0.1 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,478 792 86.7% 10,754 9,963 7.9% 17,072 21,963 -22.3%

International GOL



















Departures 0 0 N.A. 0 4,392 N.A. 0 9,871 N.A.

Seats (thousand) 0 0 N.A. 0 751 N.A. 0 1,695 N.A.

ASK (million) 0 0 N.A. 0 1,784 N.A. 0 3,965 N.A.

RPK (million) 0 0 N.A. 0 1,290 N.A. 0 2,920 N.A.

Load factor 0 0 N.A. 0 72.3% N.A. 0 73.7% N.A.

Pax on board (thousand) 0 0 N.A. 0 494 N.A. 0 1,151 N.A.

On-time Departures 95.6% 96.2% -0.6 p.p 96.3% 94.0% 2.3 p.p 95.5% 92.8% 2.7 p.p

Flight Completion 99.3% 98.4% 0.9 p.p 98.7% 97.1% 1.6 p.p 98.8% 97.7% 1.2 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand) 3.4 1.9 78.9% 25.0 27.5 -9.0% 38.5 62.5 -38.3%



























* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has a strategic alliance with Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

