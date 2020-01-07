GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for December 2019

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) (B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of December 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) was 3.1% higher, with an 8.2% increase in seats and a 7.3% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 1.1% in comparison to December 2018 and consolidated load factor was 82.0%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 5.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 3.1%. GOL's domestic load factor was 83.0%, a 1.7 p.p. decrease in comparison to December 2018. The volume of departures increased by 7.5% and seats increased by 8.5% over December 2018.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) decreased by 9.3% and 12.0% respectively, and international load factor was 74.6%, a decrease of 2.3 p.p. in relation to December 2018.

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Quaterly Traffic Figures (¹)

Operational data *

Dec/19

Dec/18

% Var.

4Q19

4Q18

% Var.

Total GOL





Departures

24,741

23,050

7.3%

68,247

63,371

7.7%

Seats (thousand)

4,361

4,030

8.2%

12,142

11,066

9.7%

ASK (million)

4,857

4,709

3.1%

13,267

12,506

6.1%

RPK (million)

3,980

3,936

1.1%

10,812

10,244

5.5%

Load Factor

82.0%

83.6%

-1.6 p.p

81.5%

81.9%

-0.4 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

3,530

3,314

6.5%

9,670

8,919

8.4%

Domestic GOL





Departures

23,259

21,646

7.5%

64,265

59,691

7.7%

Seats (thousand)

4,108

3,788

8.5%

11,455

10,429

9.8%

ASK (million)

4,260

4,051

5.2%

11,677

10,901

7.1%

RPK (million)

3,535

3,431

3.1%

9,638

9,037

6.6%

Load Factor

83.0%

84.7%

-1.7 p.p

82.5%

82.9%

-0.4 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

3,341

3,128

6.8%

9,189

8,440

8.9%

International GOL





Departures

1,482

1,404

5.6%

3,982

3,680

8.2%

Seats (thousand)

252

241

4.5%

687

637

7.9%

ASK (million)

597

658

-9.3%

1,589

1,605

-1.0%

RPK (million)

445

506

-12.0%

1,174

1,207

-2.7%

Load Factor

74.6%

76.9%

-2.3 p.p

73.9%

75.2%

-1.3 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

189

185

2.1%

481

479

0.3%

On-time Departures

81.3%

83.5%

-2.3 p.p

86.2%

87.5%

-1.4 p.p

Flight Completion

99.4%

98.9%

0.5 p.p

99.2%

98.6%

0.6 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

9.4

10.1

-7.0%

26.9

28.9

-7.1%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

