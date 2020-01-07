GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for December 2019

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) (B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of December 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

GOL's total supply (ASK) was 3.1% higher, with an 8.2% increase in seats and a 7.3% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 1.1% in comparison to December 2018 and consolidated load factor was 82.0%.

and consolidated load factor was 82.0%. GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 5.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 3.1%. GOL's domestic load factor was 83.0%, a 1.7 p.p. decrease in comparison to December 2018 . The volume of departures increased by 7.5% and seats increased by 8.5% over December 2018 .

. The volume of departures increased by 7.5% and seats increased by 8.5% over . GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) decreased by 9.3% and 12.0% respectively, and international load factor was 74.6%, a decrease of 2.3 p.p. in relation to December 2018 .



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Quaterly Traffic Figures (¹) Operational data * Dec/19 Dec/18 % Var. 4Q19 4Q18 % Var. Total GOL











Departures 24,741 23,050 7.3% 68,247 63,371 7.7% Seats (thousand) 4,361 4,030 8.2% 12,142 11,066 9.7% ASK (million) 4,857 4,709 3.1% 13,267 12,506 6.1% RPK (million) 3,980 3,936 1.1% 10,812 10,244 5.5% Load Factor 82.0% 83.6% -1.6 p.p 81.5% 81.9% -0.4 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 3,530 3,314 6.5% 9,670 8,919 8.4% Domestic GOL











Departures 23,259 21,646 7.5% 64,265 59,691 7.7% Seats (thousand) 4,108 3,788 8.5% 11,455 10,429 9.8% ASK (million) 4,260 4,051 5.2% 11,677 10,901 7.1% RPK (million) 3,535 3,431 3.1% 9,638 9,037 6.6% Load Factor 83.0% 84.7% -1.7 p.p 82.5% 82.9% -0.4 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 3,341 3,128 6.8% 9,189 8,440 8.9% International GOL











Departures 1,482 1,404 5.6% 3,982 3,680 8.2% Seats (thousand) 252 241 4.5% 687 637 7.9% ASK (million) 597 658 -9.3% 1,589 1,605 -1.0% RPK (million) 445 506 -12.0% 1,174 1,207 -2.7% Load Factor 74.6% 76.9% -2.3 p.p 73.9% 75.2% -1.3 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 189 185 2.1% 481 479 0.3% On-time Departures 81.3% 83.5% -2.3 p.p 86.2% 87.5% -1.4 p.p Flight Completion 99.4% 98.9% 0.5 p.p 99.2% 98.6% 0.6 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 9.4 10.1 -7.0% 26.9 28.9 -7.1%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

