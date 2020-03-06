GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for February 2020
Mar 06, 2020, 09:21 ET
SÃO PAULO, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of February 2020. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2019.
GOL's disciplined capacity, single fleet type, dynamic yield management, and leadership of the Brazilian corporate market produced unit revenue growth in February, the month which marks the end of Brazil's summer season. Yields on domestic flights, which account for 93% of the Company's total seats, saw an increase of approximately 7% in February 2020. In the month, GOL also increased its market leadership on Brazil's regional routes, with ASKs up by 29% and a load factor of 82%. Yields on international flights, which account for 7% of the Company's total seats, were flat due to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar. The Company's cargo business, GOLLOG, reached 7.8 tons of transported cargo, with a 17% increase in the average fare per kilogram.
Highlights
|
|
|
GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 7.7%. Total seats increased 8.9% and the number of departures increased by 10.6%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 7.2% and the load factor was 80.7%.
|
|
|
GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 9.9% and demand (RPK) increased by 9.1%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.8%. The volume of departures increased by 10.4% and seats increased by 8.7%.
|
|
|
GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) decreased by 3.2% and 3.3% respectively, and international load factor was 74.3%.
|
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
|
Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)
|
LTM Traffic Figures (¹)
|
Operational data *
|
Feb/20
|
Feb/19
|
% Var.
|
2M20
|
2M19
|
% Var.
|
Feb/20
|
Feb/19
LTM
|
% Var.
|
Total GOL
|
Departures
|
21,277
|
19,231
|
10.6%
|
47,169
|
43,700
|
7.9%
|
262,846
|
249,554
|
5.3%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,663
|
3,365
|
8.9%
|
8,140
|
7,638
|
6.6%
|
46,075
|
43,203
|
6.6%
|
ASK (million)
|
4,213
|
3,912
|
7.7%
|
9,387
|
9,081
|
3.4%
|
51,371
|
48,500
|
5.9%
|
RPK (million)
|
3,400
|
3,172
|
7.2%
|
7,742
|
7,488
|
3.4%
|
42,116
|
38,896
|
8.3%
|
Load Factor
|
80.7%
|
81.1%
|
-0.4 p.p
|
82.5%
|
82.5%
|
0.0 p.p
|
82.0%
|
80.2%
|
1.8 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
2,894
|
2,660
|
8.8%
|
6,569
|
6,138
|
7.0%
|
36,866
|
33,802
|
9.1%
|
Domestic GOL
|
Departures
|
19,734
|
17,881
|
10.4%
|
43,806
|
40,708
|
7.6%
|
245,458
|
235,450
|
4.3%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,400
|
3,129
|
8.7%
|
7,565
|
7,123
|
6.2%
|
43,073
|
40,708
|
5.8%
|
ASK (million)
|
3,580
|
3,258
|
9.9%
|
7,995
|
7,669
|
4.3%
|
44,264
|
42,611
|
3.9%
|
RPK (million)
|
2,929
|
2,685
|
9.1%
|
6,698
|
6,415
|
4.4%
|
36,704
|
34,578
|
6.1%
|
Load Factor
|
81.8%
|
82.4%
|
-0.6 p.p
|
83.8%
|
83.7%
|
0.1 p.p
|
82.9%
|
81.1%
|
1.8 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
2,698
|
2,478
|
8.9%
|
6,138
|
5,744
|
6.9%
|
34,719
|
31,981
|
8.6%
|
International GOL
|
Departures
|
1,543
|
1,350
|
14.3%
|
3,363
|
2,992
|
12.4%
|
17,388
|
14,104
|
23.3%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
263
|
236
|
11.5%
|
575
|
516
|
11.5%
|
3,003
|
2,495
|
20.4%
|
ASK (million)
|
633
|
654
|
-3.2%
|
1,392
|
1,412
|
-1.4%
|
7,107
|
5,889
|
20.7%
|
RPK (million)
|
470
|
486
|
-3.3%
|
1,044
|
1,072
|
-2.7%
|
5,412
|
4,318
|
25.3%
|
Load Factor
|
74.3%
|
74.3%
|
0.0 p.p
|
75.0%
|
75.9%
|
-1.0 p.p
|
76.2%
|
73.3%
|
2.8 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
196
|
182
|
7.7%
|
430
|
395
|
9.1%
|
2,146
|
1,821
|
17.9%
|
On-time Departures
|
90.2%
|
87.4%
|
2.8 p.p
|
91.1%
|
86.1%
|
5.1 p.p
|
90.3%
|
90.7%
|
-0.4 p.p
|
Flight Completion
|
98.9%
|
97.9%
|
1.0 p.p
|
99.2%
|
86.1%
|
13.2 p.p
|
98.1%
|
98.5%
|
-0.3 p.p
|
Cargo Ton
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
0.1%
|
14.8
|
14.8
|
0.0%
|
99.8
|
108.1
|
-7.7%
|
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
|
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 16,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 137 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 19 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.
GOL Investor Relations
[email protected]
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
