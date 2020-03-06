GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for February 2020

SÃO PAULO, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of February 2020. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2019.

GOL's disciplined capacity, single fleet type, dynamic yield management, and leadership of the Brazilian corporate market produced unit revenue growth in February, the month which marks the end of Brazil's summer season. Yields on domestic flights, which account for 93% of the Company's total seats, saw an increase of approximately 7% in February 2020. In the month, GOL also increased its market leadership on Brazil's regional routes, with ASKs up by 29% and a load factor of 82%. Yields on international flights, which account for 7% of the Company's total seats, were flat due to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar. The Company's cargo business, GOLLOG, reached 7.8 tons of transported cargo, with a 17% increase in the average fare per kilogram.

Highlights



| GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 7.7%. Total seats increased 8.9% and the number of departures increased by 10.6%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 7.2% and the load factor was 80.7%.







| GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 9.9% and demand (RPK) increased by 9.1%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.8%. The volume of departures increased by 10.4% and seats increased by 8.7%.







| GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) decreased by 3.2% and 3.3% respectively, and international load factor was 74.3%.



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹) Operational data * Feb/20 Feb/19 % Var. 2M20 2M19 % Var. Feb/20

LTM Feb/19 LTM % Var. Total GOL

















Departures 21,277 19,231 10.6% 47,169 43,700 7.9% 262,846 249,554 5.3% Seats (thousand) 3,663 3,365 8.9% 8,140 7,638 6.6% 46,075 43,203 6.6% ASK (million) 4,213 3,912 7.7% 9,387 9,081 3.4% 51,371 48,500 5.9% RPK (million) 3,400 3,172 7.2% 7,742 7,488 3.4% 42,116 38,896 8.3% Load Factor 80.7% 81.1% -0.4 p.p 82.5% 82.5% 0.0 p.p 82.0% 80.2% 1.8 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,894 2,660 8.8% 6,569 6,138 7.0% 36,866 33,802 9.1% Domestic GOL

















Departures 19,734 17,881 10.4% 43,806 40,708 7.6% 245,458 235,450 4.3% Seats (thousand) 3,400 3,129 8.7% 7,565 7,123 6.2% 43,073 40,708 5.8% ASK (million) 3,580 3,258 9.9% 7,995 7,669 4.3% 44,264 42,611 3.9% RPK (million) 2,929 2,685 9.1% 6,698 6,415 4.4% 36,704 34,578 6.1% Load Factor 81.8% 82.4% -0.6 p.p 83.8% 83.7% 0.1 p.p 82.9% 81.1% 1.8 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,698 2,478 8.9% 6,138 5,744 6.9% 34,719 31,981 8.6% International GOL

















Departures 1,543 1,350 14.3% 3,363 2,992 12.4% 17,388 14,104 23.3% Seats (thousand) 263 236 11.5% 575 516 11.5% 3,003 2,495 20.4% ASK (million) 633 654 -3.2% 1,392 1,412 -1.4% 7,107 5,889 20.7% RPK (million) 470 486 -3.3% 1,044 1,072 -2.7% 5,412 4,318 25.3% Load Factor 74.3% 74.3% 0.0 p.p 75.0% 75.9% -1.0 p.p 76.2% 73.3% 2.8 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 196 182 7.7% 430 395 9.1% 2,146 1,821 17.9% On-time Departures 90.2% 87.4% 2.8 p.p 91.1% 86.1% 5.1 p.p 90.3% 90.7% -0.4 p.p Flight Completion 98.9% 97.9% 1.0 p.p 99.2% 86.1% 13.2 p.p 98.1% 98.5% -0.3 p.p Cargo Ton 7.8 7.8 0.1% 14.8 14.8 0.0% 99.8 108.1 -7.7% * Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month. (1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 16,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 137 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 19 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

