GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for January 2020

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of January 2020. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2019.

Highlights

GOL's total supply (ASK) was flat in relation to January 2019 . Total seats increased by 4.7% and the number of departures increased by 5.8%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 0.4% compared to January 2019 and the load factor was 83.9%, an increase of 0.4 p.p.

. Total seats increased by 4.7% and the number of departures increased by 5.8%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 0.4% compared to and the load factor was 83.9%, an increase of 0.4 p.p. GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 0.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 1.1%. GOL's domestic load factor was 85.4%, a 0.8 p.p. increase in comparison to January 2019 . The volume of departures increased by 5.5% and seats increased by 4.3% over January 2019 .

. The volume of departures increased by 5.5% and seats increased by 4.3% over . GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) decreased by 1.3% and 3.7% respectively, and international load factor was 75.4%, a decrease of 1.9 p.p. in relation to January 2019 .



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹) Operational data * Jan/20 Jan/19 % Var. Jan/20 LTM Jan/19 LTM % Var. Total GOL











Departures 25,892 24,469 5.8% 260,800 249,742 4.4% Seats (thousand) 4,473 4,274 4.7% 45,773 43,558 5.1% ASK (million) 5,166 5,169 -0.1% 51,063 48,336 5.6% RPK (million) 4,335 4,316 0.4% 41,882 38,654 8.3% Load Factor 83.9% 83.5% 0.4 p.p 82.0% 80.0% 2.1 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 3,671 3,479 5.5% 36,592 33,563 9.0% Domestic GOL











Departures 24,086 22,827 5.5% 243,619 235,605 3.4% Seats (thousand) 4,165 3,994 4.3% 42,802 40,587 5.5% ASK (million) 4,418 4,411 0.2% 43,945 42,569 3.2% RPK (million) 3,771 3,730 1.1% 36,462 34,406 6.0% Load Factor 85.4% 84.6% 0.8 p.p 83.0% 80.8% 2.1 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 3,441 3,266 5.4% 34,483 31,735 8.7% International GOL











Departures 1,806 1,642 10.0% 17,181 14,137 21.5% Seats (thousand) 307 280 9.7% 2,971 2,971 0.0% ASK (million) 748 758 -1.3% 7,117 5,767 23.4% RPK (million) 564 586 -3.7% 5,419 4,248 27.6% Load Factor 75.4% 77.3% -1.9 p.p 76.1% 73.7% 2.5 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 230 213 8.2% 2,109 1,828 15.4% On-time Departures 92.1% 84.7% 7.4 p.p 90.1% 91.4% -1.4 p.p Flight Completion 99.5% 98.7% 0.8 p.p 98.1% 98.4% -0.4 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 7.1 7.0 0.8% 100.1 108.3 -7.6% * Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month. (1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 16,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 125 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 18 years safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.