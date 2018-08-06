GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2018

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of July, 2018. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2017.

Highlights

GOL's domestic load factor grew to 82.9%, a 0.3 p.p. increase in comparison to July 2017 . GOL's domestic demand (RPK) grew by 10.0% and GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 9.6%, as volume of departures and number of seats increased by 4.4% and 9.2%, respectively over July 2017 .

. GOL's domestic demand (RPK) grew by 10.0% and GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 9.6%, as volume of departures and number of seats increased by 4.4% and 9.2%, respectively over . In July 2018 , international demand (RPK) and supply (ASK) and decreased by 21.8% and 11.8%, respectively, and international load factor was 68.4%, a decrease of 8.7 p.p. in relation to July 2017 .

, international demand (RPK) and supply (ASK) and decreased by 21.8% and 11.8%, respectively, and international load factor was 68.4%, a decrease of 8.7 p.p. in relation to . GOL's total demand (RPK) increased 6.3% in comparison to July 2017 and consolidated load factor was 81.5%. Supply (ASKs) increased 7.0% due to a 3.6% increase in departures and an 8.3% increase in the number of seats.

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹) Operational data * July/18 July/17 % Var. 7M18 7M17 % Var. July/18 LTM July/17 LTM % Var. Total GOL Departures 23,777 22,952 3.6% 146,473 144,935 1.1% 252,191 249,521 1.1% Seats (thousand) 4,160 3,840 8.3% 24,872 24,254 2.5% 42,571 41,741 2.0% ASK (million) 4,768 4,457 7.0% 27,861 26,923 3.5% 47,632 46,095 3.3% RPK (million) 3,884 3,653 6.3% 22,213 21,350 4.0% 38,094 36,247 5.1% Load Factor 81.5% 81.9% -0.5 p,p 79.7% 79.3% 0.4 p,p 80.0% 78.6% 1.3 p,p Pax on board (thousand) 3,360 3,105 8.2% 19,204 18,658 2.9% 33,140 31,924 3.8% Domestic GOL Departures 22,544 21,598 4.4% 138,166 136,779 1.0% 237,880 235,603 1.0% Seats (thousand) 3,932 3,600 9.2% 23,480 22,811 2.9% 40,119 39,278 2.1% ASK (million) 4,286 3,911 9.6% 24,685 23,925 3.2% 42,219 41,053 2.8% RPK (million) 3,555 3,232 10.0% 19,863 19,041 4.3% 34,068 32,406 5.1% Load Factor 82.9% 82.6% 0.3 p,p 80.5% 79.6% 0.9 p,p 80.7% 78.9% 1.8 p,p Pax on board (thousand) 3,206 2,920 9.8% 18,117 17,558 3.2% 31,265 30,077 3.9% International GOL Departures 1,233 1,354 -8.9% 8,307 8,156 1.9% 14,311 13,918 2.8% Seats (thousand) 228 240 -4.9% 1,392 1,443 -3.6% 2,452 2,462 -0.4% ASK (million) 481 546 -11.8% 3,177 2,999 5.9% 5,414 5,043 7.4% RPK (million) 329 421 -21.8% 2,350 2,309 1.8% 4,025 3,842 4.8% Load Factor 68.4% 77.1% -8.7 p,p 74.0% 77.0% -3.0 p,p 74.4% 76.2% -1.8 p,p Pax on board (thousand) 154 184 -16.4% 1,087 1,099 -1.1% 1,875 1,847 1.5% On-time Departures 86.9% 95.4% -8.5 p,p 92.9% 95.3% -2.5 p,p 93.3% 95.0% -1.7 p,p Flight Completion 98.6% 98.8% -0.2 p,p 98.4% 98.5% -0.1 p,p 98.4% 98.4% 0.0 p,p Cargo Ton 9.1 8.6 5.9% 62.4 56.8 9.9% 108.4 100.0 8.4% * Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month. (1) Preliminary Figures

Investor Relations



ri@voegol.com.br



www.voegol.com.br/ir



+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")



GOL serves more than 30 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 700 daily flights to 67 destinations in 10 countries in South America and the Caribbean. GOLLOG is a leading cargo transportation and logistics business serving more than 3,300 Brazilian municipalities and, through partners, more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES is one of the largest coalition loyalty programs in Latin America, with over 14 million registered participants, allowing clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets for more than 700 locations worldwide, Headquartered in São Paulo. GOL has a team of more than 15,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 120 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 135 Boeing 737 MAX on order, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 17 year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir .

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Related Links

http://www.voegol.com.br

