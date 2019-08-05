GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2019

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Aug 05, 2019, 18:37 ET

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of July 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) decreased 0.8% and demand (RPK) increased by 1.8%. GOL's domestic load factor was 85.3%, a 2.2 p.p. increase in comparison to July 2018. The volume of departures increased by 2.0% and seats increased by 3.1% over July 2018.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 40.6% and 64.8%, respectively, and international load factor was 80.3%, an increase of 11.8 p.p. in relation to July 2018.
  • GOL's total supply (ASK) was 3.4% higher due to a 4.3% increase in seats and a 3.5% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 7.2% in comparison to July 2018 and consolidated load factor was 84.6%.

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Operational data *

Jul/19

Jul/18

% Var.

7M19

7M18

% Var.

Total GOL





Departures

24,620

23,777

3.5%

147,190

146,479

0.5%

Seats (thousand)

4,338

4,160

4.3%

25,715

24,873

3.4%

ASK (million)

4,930

4,769

3.4%

29,333

27,863

5.3%

RPK (million)

4,171

3,891

7.2%

24,112

22,232

8.5%

Load Factor

84.6%

81.6%

3.0 p.p

82.2%

79.8%

2.4 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

3,615

3,342

8.1%

20,700

19,174

8.0%

Domestic GOL





Departures

22,997

22,544

2.0%

137,194

138,171

-0.7%

Seats (thousand)

4,056

3,932

3.1%

23,982

23,390

2.5%

ASK (million)

4,251

4,287

-0.8%

25,019

24,685

1.4%

RPK (million)

3,626

3,561

1.8%

20,792

19,879

4.6%

Load Factor

85.3%

83.1%

2.2 p.p

83.1%

80.5%

2.6 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

3,388

3,187

6.3%

19,411

18,084

7.3%

International GOL





Departures

1,623

1,233

31.6%

9,996

8,308

20.3%

Seats (thousand)

282

228

23.9%

1,733

1,483

16.9%

ASK (million)

678

482

40.6%

4,313

3,178

35.7%

RPK (million)

545

330

64.8%

3,321

2,353

41.1%

Load Factor

80.3%

68.5%

11.8pp

77.0%

74.0%

3.0 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

227

155

46.0%

1,290

1,090

18.3%

On-time Departures

91.3%

86.6%

4.7 p.p

90.3%

92.8%

-2.5 p.p

Flight Completion

99.0%

98.6%

0.4 p.p

98.4%

98.4%

0.0 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

8.2

8.5

-4.1%

56.4

61.9

-8.8%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

