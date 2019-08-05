GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2019
Aug 05, 2019, 18:37 ET
SÃO PAULO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of July 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.
Highlights
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) decreased 0.8% and demand (RPK) increased by 1.8%. GOL's domestic load factor was 85.3%, a 2.2 p.p. increase in comparison to July 2018. The volume of departures increased by 2.0% and seats increased by 3.1% over July 2018.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 40.6% and 64.8%, respectively, and international load factor was 80.3%, an increase of 11.8 p.p. in relation to July 2018.
- GOL's total supply (ASK) was 3.4% higher due to a 4.3% increase in seats and a 3.5% increase in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 7.2% in comparison to July 2018 and consolidated load factor was 84.6%.
|
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
|
Operational data *
|
Jul/19
|
Jul/18
|
% Var.
|
7M19
|
7M18
|
% Var.
|
Total GOL
|
Departures
|
24,620
|
23,777
|
3.5%
|
147,190
|
146,479
|
0.5%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
4,338
|
4,160
|
4.3%
|
25,715
|
24,873
|
3.4%
|
ASK (million)
|
4,930
|
4,769
|
3.4%
|
29,333
|
27,863
|
5.3%
|
RPK (million)
|
4,171
|
3,891
|
7.2%
|
24,112
|
22,232
|
8.5%
|
Load Factor
|
84.6%
|
81.6%
|
3.0 p.p
|
82.2%
|
79.8%
|
2.4 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
3,615
|
3,342
|
8.1%
|
20,700
|
19,174
|
8.0%
|
Domestic GOL
|
Departures
|
22,997
|
22,544
|
2.0%
|
137,194
|
138,171
|
-0.7%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
4,056
|
3,932
|
3.1%
|
23,982
|
23,390
|
2.5%
|
ASK (million)
|
4,251
|
4,287
|
-0.8%
|
25,019
|
24,685
|
1.4%
|
RPK (million)
|
3,626
|
3,561
|
1.8%
|
20,792
|
19,879
|
4.6%
|
Load Factor
|
85.3%
|
83.1%
|
2.2 p.p
|
83.1%
|
80.5%
|
2.6 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
3,388
|
3,187
|
6.3%
|
19,411
|
18,084
|
7.3%
|
International GOL
|
Departures
|
1,623
|
1,233
|
31.6%
|
9,996
|
8,308
|
20.3%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
282
|
228
|
23.9%
|
1,733
|
1,483
|
16.9%
|
ASK (million)
|
678
|
482
|
40.6%
|
4,313
|
3,178
|
35.7%
|
RPK (million)
|
545
|
330
|
64.8%
|
3,321
|
2,353
|
41.1%
|
Load Factor
|
80.3%
|
68.5%
|
11.8pp
|
77.0%
|
74.0%
|
3.0 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
227
|
155
|
46.0%
|
1,290
|
1,090
|
18.3%
|
On-time Departures
|
91.3%
|
86.6%
|
4.7 p.p
|
90.3%
|
92.8%
|
-2.5 p.p
|
Flight Completion
|
99.0%
|
98.6%
|
0.4 p.p
|
98.4%
|
98.4%
|
0.0 p.p
|
Cargo Ton (thousand)
|
8.2
|
8.5
|
-4.1%
|
56.4
|
61.9
|
-8.8%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.
SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
Share this article