GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for June 2019

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Jul 05, 2019, 07:53 ET

SÃO PAULO, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of June 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) was flat and demand (RPK) increased by 6.5%. GOL's domestic load factor was 84.3%, a 5.2 p.p. increase in comparison to June 2018. The volume of departures increased by 1.4% and seats increased by 1.9% over June 2018.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 78.1% and 116.4%, respectively, and international load factor was 75.5%, an increase of 13.4 p.p. in relation to June 2018.
  • GOL's total supply (ASK) was 7.0% higher due to a 4.7% increase in seats, a 4.6% increase in departures and a 2.2% increase in stage length. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 14.4% in comparison to June 2018 and consolidated load factor was 83.0%.

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Quarterly Traffic Figures (¹)

Operational data *

Jun/19

Jun/18

% Var.

2Q19

2Q18

% Var.

Total GOL





Departures

19,878

19,010

4.6%

58,787

58,247

0.9%

Seats (thousand)

3,472

3,318

4.7%

10,228

9,912

3.2%

ASK (million)

3,882

3,629

7.0%

11,365

10,673

6.5%

RPK (million)

3,222

2,815

14.4%

9,308

8,340

11.6%

Load Factor

83.0%

77.6%

5.4 p.p

81.9%

78.1%

3.8 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,824

2,507

12.6%

8,186

7,517

8.9%

Domestic GOL





Departures

18,464

18,206

1.4%

54,788

55,512

-1.3%

Seats (thousand)

3,229

3,169

1.9%

9,535

9,422

1.2%

ASK (million)

3,302

3,303

0.0%

9,747

9,618

1.3%

RPK (million)

2,784

2,613

6.5%

8,071

7,614

6.0%

Load Factor

84.3%

79.1%

5.2 p.p

82.8%

79.2%

3.6 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

2,640

2,416

9.3%

7,672

7,182

6.8%

International GOL





Departures

1,414

804

75.9%

3,999

2,735

46.2%

Seats (thousand)

244

149

63.8%

693

490

41.5%

ASK (million)

580

326

78.1%

1,619

1,054

53.5%

RPK (million)

437

202

116.4%

1,237

726

70.4%

Load Factor

75.5%

62.1%

13.4 pp

76.4%

68.8%

7.6 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

184

91

101.8%

514

335

53.5%

On-time Departures

93.8%

92.4%

1.4 p.p

93.0%

93.6%

-0.6 p.p

Flight Completion

98.9%

98.5%

0.4 p.p

98.4%

98.7%

-0.3 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

7.7

9.4

-18.3%

25.1

27.7

-9.2%

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

