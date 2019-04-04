GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for March 2019
Apr 04, 2019, 18:36 ET
SAO PAULO, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of March, 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.
Highlights
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased by 1.8% and demand (RPK) increased by 3.2%. GOL's domestic load factor was 79.8%, a 1.1 p.p. increase in comparison to March 2018. The volume of departures decreased by 1.5% and seats increased by 2.9% over March 2018.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 24.3% and 20.5%, respectively, and international load factor was 75.9%, a decrease of 2.4 p.p. in relation to March 2018.
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 4.7% due to a 3.0% increase in seats and a 1.2% decrease in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 5.5% in comparison to March 2018 and consolidated load factor was 79.2%.
|
Operational data *
|
Mar/19
|
Mar/18
|
% Var.
|
1Q19
|
1Q18
|
% Var.
|
Total GOL
|
Departures
|
20,077
|
20,317
|
-1.2%
|
63,789
|
64,449
|
-1.0%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,510
|
3,409
|
3.0%
|
11,151
|
10,800
|
3.2%
|
ASK (million)
|
3,959
|
3,782
|
4.7%
|
13,040
|
12,421
|
5.0%
|
RPK (million)
|
3,136
|
2,974
|
5.5%
|
10,624
|
10,001
|
6.2%
|
Load Factor
|
79.2%
|
78.6%
|
0.6 p.p
|
81.5%
|
80.5%
|
1.0 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
2,734
|
2,569
|
6.4%
|
8,872
|
8,315
|
6.7%
|
Domestic GOL
|
Departures
|
18,696
|
18,990
|
-1.5%
|
59,411
|
60,110
|
-1.2%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,268
|
3,175
|
2.9%
|
10,392
|
10,035
|
3.6%
|
ASK (million)
|
3,352
|
3,294
|
1.8%
|
11,022
|
10,780
|
2.2%
|
RPK (million)
|
2,675
|
2,591
|
3.2%
|
9,091
|
8,704
|
4.4%
|
Load Factor
|
79.8%
|
78.7%
|
1.1 p.p
|
82.5%
|
80.7%
|
1.8 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
2,545
|
2,387
|
6.6%
|
8,289
|
7,715
|
7.4%
|
International GOL
|
Departures
|
1,381
|
1,327
|
4.1%
|
4,378
|
4,339
|
0.9%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
242
|
234
|
3.5%
|
759
|
765
|
-0.8%
|
ASK (million)
|
607
|
488
|
24.3%
|
2,019
|
1,641
|
23.0%
|
RPK (million)
|
461
|
382
|
20.5%
|
1,533
|
1,296
|
18.3%
|
Load Factor
|
75.9%
|
78.3%
|
-2.4 p.p
|
75.9%
|
79.0%
|
-3.1 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
189
|
182
|
3.8%
|
583
|
600
|
-2.8%
|
On-time Departures
|
89.5%
|
95.1%
|
-5.6 p.p
|
87.1%
|
93.9%
|
-6.8 p.p
|
Flight Completion
|
97.8%
|
97.7%
|
0.1 p.p
|
98.2%
|
98.1%
|
0.1 p.p
|
Cargo Ton
|
8.3
|
9.8
|
-15.7%
|
23.1
|
25.7
|
-10.2%
|
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
|
(1) Preliminary Figures
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.
SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.
