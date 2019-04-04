GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for March 2019

SAO PAULO, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of March, 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.

Highlights

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased by 1.8% and demand (RPK) increased by 3.2%. GOL's domestic load factor was 79.8%, a 1.1 p.p. increase in comparison to March 2018 . The volume of departures decreased by 1.5% and seats increased by 2.9% over March 2018 .

. The volume of departures decreased by 1.5% and seats increased by 2.9% over . GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 24.3% and 20.5%, respectively, and international load factor was 75.9%, a decrease of 2.4 p.p. in relation to March 2018 .

. GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 4.7% due to a 3.0% increase in seats and a 1.2% decrease in departures. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 5.5% in comparison to March 2018 and consolidated load factor was 79.2%.







Operational data * Mar/19 Mar/18 % Var. 1Q19 1Q18 % Var. Total GOL











Departures 20,077 20,317 -1.2% 63,789 64,449 -1.0% Seats (thousand) 3,510 3,409 3.0% 11,151 10,800 3.2% ASK (million) 3,959 3,782 4.7% 13,040 12,421 5.0% RPK (million) 3,136 2,974 5.5% 10,624 10,001 6.2% Load Factor 79.2% 78.6% 0.6 p.p 81.5% 80.5% 1.0 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,734 2,569 6.4% 8,872 8,315 6.7% Domestic GOL











Departures 18,696 18,990 -1.5% 59,411 60,110 -1.2% Seats (thousand) 3,268 3,175 2.9% 10,392 10,035 3.6% ASK (million) 3,352 3,294 1.8% 11,022 10,780 2.2% RPK (million) 2,675 2,591 3.2% 9,091 8,704 4.4% Load Factor 79.8% 78.7% 1.1 p.p 82.5% 80.7% 1.8 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,545 2,387 6.6% 8,289 7,715 7.4% International GOL











Departures 1,381 1,327 4.1% 4,378 4,339 0.9% Seats (thousand) 242 234 3.5% 759 765 -0.8% ASK (million) 607 488 24.3% 2,019 1,641 23.0% RPK (million) 461 382 20.5% 1,533 1,296 18.3% Load Factor 75.9% 78.3% -2.4 p.p 75.9% 79.0% -3.1 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 189 182 3.8% 583 600 -2.8% On-time Departures 89.5% 95.1% -5.6 p.p 87.1% 93.9% -6.8 p.p Flight Completion 97.8% 97.7% 0.1 p.p 98.2% 98.1% 0.1 p.p Cargo Ton 8.3 9.8 -15.7% 23.1 25.7 -10.2% * Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month. (1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: Brazil's largest airline group with three main businesses: passenger transportation, cargo transportation and coalition loyalty program.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

Related Links

http://www.voegol.com.br

