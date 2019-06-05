GOL Discloses Preliminary Traffic Figures for May 2019
Jun 05, 2019, 07:40 ET
SAO PAULO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's premier domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of May, 2019. Comparisons refer to the same period of 2018.
Highlights
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased by 0.5% and demand (RPK) increased by 7.0%. GOL's domestic load factor was 82.9%, a 5.0 p.p. increase in comparison to May 2018. The volume of departures decreased by 4.6% and seats decreased by 1.0% over May 2018.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) and demand (RPK) increased by 55.6% and 71.9%, respectively, and international load factor was 75.3%, an increase of 7.1 p.p. in relation to May 2018.
- GOL's total supply (ASK) was 5.8% higher due to a 1.2% increase in seats, a 2.3% decrease in departures and an increase in stage length. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 12.5% in comparison to May 2018 and consolidated load factor was 81.9%.
|
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
|
Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)
|
Operational data *
|
May/19
|
May/18
|
% Var.
|
5M19
|
5M18
|
% Var.
|
Total GOL
|
Departures
|
19,706
|
20,164
|
-2.3%
|
102,692
|
103,686
|
-1.0%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,434
|
3,394
|
1.2%
|
17,906
|
17,394
|
2.9%
|
ASK (million)
|
3,793
|
3,586
|
5.8%
|
20,522
|
19,465
|
5.4%
|
RPK (million)
|
3,105
|
2,761
|
12.5%
|
16,711
|
15,526
|
7.6%
|
Load Factor
|
81.9%
|
77.0%
|
4.9 p.p
|
81.4%
|
79.8%
|
1.6 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
2,757
|
2,528
|
9.1%
|
14,311
|
13,325
|
7.4%
|
Domestic GOL
|
Departures
|
18,383
|
19,270
|
-4.6%
|
95,730
|
97,416
|
-1.7%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
3,204
|
3,236
|
-1.0%
|
16,697
|
16,288
|
2.5%
|
ASK (million)
|
3,264
|
3,247
|
0.5%
|
17,465
|
17,095
|
2.2%
|
RPK (million)
|
2,706
|
2,529
|
7.0%
|
14,377
|
13,705
|
4.9%
|
Load Factor
|
82.9%
|
77.9%
|
5.0 p.p
|
82.3%
|
80.2%
|
2.1 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
2,585
|
2,422
|
6.8%
|
13,395
|
12,481
|
7.3%
|
International GOL
|
Departures
|
1,323
|
894
|
48.0%
|
6,962
|
6,270
|
11.0%
|
Seats (thousand)
|
230
|
158
|
45.3%
|
1,208
|
1,106
|
9.3%
|
ASK (million)
|
529
|
340
|
55.6%
|
3,057
|
2,370
|
29.0%
|
RPK (million)
|
398
|
232
|
71.9%
|
2,334
|
1,820
|
28.2%
|
Load Factor
|
75.3%
|
68.2%
|
7.1 p.p
|
76.3%
|
76.8%
|
-0.5 p.p
|
Pax on board (thousand)
|
172
|
106
|
61.4%
|
916
|
844
|
8.5%
|
On-time Departures
|
95.0%
|
93.8%
|
1.2 p.p
|
89.2%
|
94.2%
|
-5.0 p.p
|
Flight Completion
|
98.5%
|
98.8%
|
-0.3 p.p
|
98.2%
|
98.3%
|
-0.1 p.p
|
Cargo Ton
|
8.8
|
9.3
|
-5.2%
|
40.8
|
43.9
|
-7.0%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
