GOL Discloses Preliminary Traffic Figures for May 2020

SÃO PAULO, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of May 2020.

During May, GOL increased its network to 70 flights per day, primarily through increased flight frequencies at the Galeão (Rio de Janeiro) and Brasília airports, and reinitiated flights at the Congonhas (São Paulo), Santos Dumont (Rio de Janeiro), Navegantes (Santa Catarina) and Foz do Iguaçu (Paraná) airports.

May/20 x April/20 Highlights:

In the domestic market in May/20, demand (RPK) was up by 5.0% over April/20 and supply (ASK) increased by 12.1% in relation to the previous month. GOL's domestic load factor was 74.8% in May.

GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

May/20 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * May/20 May/19 % Var. 5M20 5M19 % Var. May/20

LTM May/19

LTM % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 1,370 19,708 -93.0% 65,494 102,689 -36.2% 222,182 248,983 -10.8%

Seats (thousand) 219 3,434 -93.6% 11,236 17,905 -37.2% 38,905 43,466 -10.5%

ASK (million) 264 3,793 -93.1% 12,965 20,524 -36.8% 43,508 49,117 -11.4%

RPK (million) 197 3,113 -93.7% 10,334 16,720 -38.2% 35,477 39,630 -10.5%

Load factor 74.8% 82.1% -7.3 p.p 79.7% 81.5% -1.8 p.p 81.5% 80.7% 0.9 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 164 2,740 -94.0% 8,653 14,294 -39.5% 30,795 34,379 -10.4%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 1,370 18,385 -92.5% 61,102 95,732 -36.2% 207,730 234,173 -11.3%

Seats (thousand) 219 3,205 -93.2% 10,485 16,697 -37.2% 36,418 40,855 -10.9%

ASK (million) 264 3,264 -91.9% 11,180 17,467 -36.0% 37,653 42,800 -12.0%

RPK (million) 197 2,710 -92.7% 9,044 14,381 -37.1% 31,085 34,951 -11.1%

Load factor 74.8% 83.0% -8.3 p.p 80.9% 82.3% -1.4 p.p 82.6% 81.7% 0.9 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 164 2,585 -93.7% 8,159 13,395 -39.1% 29,088 32,480 -10.4%

International GOL



















Departures 0 1,323 N.A. 4,392 6,957 -36.9% 14,452 14,810 -2.4%

Seats (thousand) 0 230 N.A. 751 1,207 -37.8% 2,487 2,611 -4.7%

ASK (million) 0 529 N.A. 1,784 3,058 -41.6% 5,855 6,318 -7.3%

RPK (million) 0 403 N.A. 1,290 2,339 -44.9% 4,393 4,678 -6.1%

Load factor 0 76.2% N.A. 72.3% 76.5% -4.2 p.p 75.0% 74.1% 1.0 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 0 154 N.A. 494 898 -45.0% 1,707 1,899 -10.1%

On-time Departures 97.0% 95.0% 1.9 p.p 94.2% 89.2% 5.0 p.p 91.4% 90.0% 1.5 p.p

Flight Completion 96.0% 98.5% -2.5 p.p 95.8% 98.2% -2.4 p.p 97.6% 97.8% -0.1 p.p

Cargo Ton 1.2 8.6 -86.0% 22.3 40.6 -45.1% 81.5 105.9 -23.0%



* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 37 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 16,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 131 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 19-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

